 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIVE UPDATE: Wind hazards issued for shore Monday as snow falls from nor'easter
0 comments
top story

LIVE UPDATE: Wind hazards issued for shore Monday as snow falls from nor'easter

{{featured_button_text}}
Snow Dennisville Lake

Snow dusting on Dennisville lake as nor'easter begins Jan. 31, 2021. 

 Joe Martucci

The Press of Atlantic City wants to see what's happening in your neighborhood. Send photos and videos to www.pressofac.com/photosubmissions and it'll be included here. 

Submit your snowfall totals on Meteorologist Joe Martucci's Facebook and Twitter pages. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly explains how to get the most accurate readings in your spot

3:00 p.m. - A high wind warning, for damaging winds, will be in effect for coastal Atlantic and Ocean counties from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. I'm not surprised by this. Given that low pressure will only be climbing the coast very slowly Monday as it intensifies, winds will be able to how right on shore. The potential for power outages and downed tree limbs will be there.

Wind Hazards

The latest National Weather Service wind hazards, as of Sunday afternoon. 

Coastal Cape May county will be in a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. This is less hazardous than a warning. However, isolated outages and wind damage will be possible.

2:30 p.m. - The coastal flood watch in Cumberland County is now a coastal flood advisory. That means that hazardous tidal surge will occur within the next 24 hours. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
coastal flood hazards

Since the Delaware Bay is positioned northwest to southeast, the bay won't full capture the push of water that the east to northeast wind will bring throughout the storm. Therefore, only minor flood stage will be likely here, while moderate flood stage will be likely elsewhere. 

12:00 p.m. - The snow may not be sticking yet, but they sure are beautiful. Celeste Provos, of Margate, shared this perfectly star shaped snow flakes. 

Snowflakes in Margate

Perfectly star-shaped snowflakes fell in Margate as the nor'easter began. Jan. 31, 2021. 

10:30 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News