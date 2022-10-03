LIVE STORM UPDATES: Days of record rainfall official in South Jersey

10:10 p.m.

Atlantic City International Airport broke a daily rainfall record Sunday and Monday. That was the first time a record was broken for two consecutive days in a row since Sept. 9-10, 2018 according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The record on Monday is only 0.59 inches. More than likely, the airport will do this, according to Meteorologist Joe Martucci. If so, that will be the first time since Sept. 11, 12 and 13, 2005 that has happened, according to the weather service.

9:50 p.m.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci shares video of the rough seas from Brigantine Monday afternoon. Joe recaps the tidal flooding, highest winds and six plus inches of rain seen in parts of South Jersey so far. Joe says we're only expecting more of the same Tuesday. Be weather aware and don't drive through the flood water.

7:20 p.m.

While coastal flooding has been the most impactful, over a half foot of rain has been seen with this storm, prompting new daily records.

Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City broke the daily record on Saturday and Sunday. 1.21 inches of rain fell on Saturday. Sunday was more impressive. Here, 3.45 inches of rain fell, nearly doubling the previous record of 1.74 inches of rain. That was the sixth highest October rainfall in history, but records stretch all the way back to 1874.

Atlantic City International Airport broke the daily rainfall records on Sunday and Monday, respectively. 3.01 inches of rain fell on Oct. 2, beating out the 1.36 inch amount in 1961. Not only was it a daily rainfall record, but it was the fourth highest daily rainfall in October's history going back to 1943. A new record was also set Monday, with 1.40 inches of rain, though that amount will go up.

Millville also broke the daily rainfall record on Sunday.

It's possible records get broken again Tuesday as well. The daily record at the airport is 0.59 inches, unusually low for a record. Millville's record is 0.43 inches. The marina's record is over an inch but that could be toppled as well.

7:00 p.m.

Dock Road in Eagleswood juts out into the Barnegat Bay. During coastal flooding, the road sees water on it. However, in moderate flood stage, waters climb higher and rushes into the garages of people's homes.

See the difference in this video here. Raw video footage is provided by Maureen Saraullo.

5:51 p.m.

Avalon Mayor Martin Paliughi reported that moderate flood stage did take hold Monday afternoon. However, there were no reports of property damage.

For the second day in a row Atlantic City International Airport broke a daily rainfall record. As of 5:39 p.m. 1.40 inches of rain fell, besting the previous record of 1.17 inches set in 2009.

On Sunday, the airport had 3.01 inches of rainfall. That was the fourth highest October rainfall in on record.

5:00 p.m.

The North Wildwood and Ocean City Senior Centers will be closed on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, due to the potential of extended coastal flooding.

The Upper Township and Lower Cape Senior Centers will be open, maintaining normal hours of operation.

Fare Free will not be transporting to and from the barrier islands, with the exception of Meals on Wheels and Dialysis.

4:00 p.m.

Flooding began affected travel in and around Atlantic City by 3:48 p.m., city officials said on social media.

Road closures were being reported inbound to Atlantic City on the Black Horse Pike (Route 40). Outbound closures were also reported at Exit 2 of the Atlantic City Expressway, as well as Melrose and New Jersey avenues and Fairmount and Mississippi.

Early this afternoon, city officials stressed the need to vacate roads by late afternoon, when they expected flood waters to begin covering the streets in a four-to six-hour weather event.

3:30 p.m.

The Press of Atlantic City has a collection of photos from around the region of tidal flooding happening right now. Most places are in moderate flood stage, which is defined as flooding that can damage property.

3:00 p.m.

Due to the high tide Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor is not passable along with Wellington Avenue due to flooding.

The city expects the area to be passable in approximately two hours.

2:30 p.m.

Tidal flooding is happening now but tide gauges are coming in the on the lower side of forecasts, meaning less flooding.

Borderline minor to moderate flood stage is now likely, as opposed to solid moderate flood stage. That means more nuisance flooding than property damaging flooding.

The reason is the wind direction. Winds have been coming from the north-northeast- more parallel to the shore, than the northeast, which pushes more water ashore. With winds not as strong as Sunday, which was forecasted, it leads to less flooding.

Still there is rain around in spots, there is flooding, do pay attention. Do not drive through the flood waters.

Submit your photos and video to www.pressofac.com/photosubmissions.

1:45 p.m.

Videos have circulated social media throughout the morning and early afternoon of rough surf along the Jersey Shore.

Beachfront properties in Stone Harbor are being protected by dunes as white caps crash into them, making their way over beaches that have been eaten away in the surf.

1:27 p.m.

"Turn around, don't drown" is the phase Atlantic City officials are urging residents to follow as they expect multiple inches of water to cover city streets by this afternoon.

During a press conference around 1 p.m., both Fire Chief Scott Evans said Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city plans on sounding its flood sirens when rising waters are anticipated to make their way throughout the city's streets. Two to three major roadways are expected to be closed by late Monday afternoon, Evans said.

Both Small and Evans urged residents living in low-lying areas to move their cars sooner than later, making use of free parking at the Wave Parking Garage on Fairmount and Mississippi avenues that was extended until Thursday.

12:32 p.m.

Middle Township is rescheduling its Monday meeting to 6 p.m. Wednesday as the area continues preparing for expected tidal flooding. The meeting will still be at Township Hall, 33 Mechanic Street, officials said.

12:15 p.m.

A planned public hearing on the use of Green Acres land for the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind energy project set for Monday evening has been canceled as the remnants of Hurricane Ian batter the region.

The notice of the cancelation came about 11:30 a.m. The meeting was set for 6 p.m. at The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City.

To read the complete story click here.

Noon

Those planning on traveling across the Delaware Bay using the Cape May - Lewes Ferry should plan alternate travel methods after the ferry cancelled several Monday departures.

Citing rough seas, the ferry canceled the following departures:

Cape May

9:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

1 p.m.

Lewes

11:15 a.m.

12:45 p.m.

2:45 p.m.

Additional trips may be cancelled Monday, so travelers should check their departures throughout the afternoon, the ferry representatives said.

11:30 a.m.

The region is just getting into the worst of the high tide flooding from this storm. Both Monday and Tuesday afternoons will be about the same. Many places will see moderate stage tidal flooding. A few back bays may reach major flood stage for the first time since Winter Storm Jonas in January 2016.

The good news at this time is that the worst case scenario of a widespread major flood stage event will not happen. Winds have been north-northeast, rather than northeast. That small change in direction is enough to keep a little less water away from normally dry ground.

Here are a few links to help you plan out the flooding for the afternoon.

10:35 a.m.

Officials at Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood announced an early release Monday due to anticipated flooding in the Wildwoods. Students were expected to be released at 12:15 p.m.

All afterschool events have been postponed, officials said.

10:30 a.m.

Free parking at the Wave Garage in Atlantic City for residents will be extended until noon Thursday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said.

The decision came after a request by the city's Office of Emergency Management, CRDA said.

Last week, CRDA announced it would provide free parking at the garage on Fairmount and Mississippi avenues over the weekend while remnants of Hurricane Ian started passing through the area. Free parking is still restricted to the garage's second level.

9:45 a.m.

Flooding on Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach Township

9 a.m.

Beach Haven officials announced Monday that the borough's office would be closed for the day as flooding still plagued the area. High tide is expected to affect the borough around 4 p.m. on Monday, officials said in a Nixle alert.

8:53 a.m.

Flooding near the Brigantine school forced officials Monday to give students a three-day weekend.

Mayor Vince Sera on Monday tweeted that tidal flooding caused a pump station on Quay Boulevard to fail. Public works was heading to the site on Monday to fix the issue, Sera said.

8:48 a.m.

Students at Oakcrest High School have Monday off because the building is closed for electrical and weather issues, school officials said.

Officials will update students and parents throughout the day through text, email and the website, according to the school's Twitter page early Monday morning.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian on Monday continued moving across the region, bringing with it a days-long period of rain that is causing tidal flooding along the Jersey Shore.

Rain, which began Friday, is expected to end Wednesday.