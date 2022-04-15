 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Live Stations of the Cross held in Ocean City for Good Friday

  • 0
041622-pac-nws-ocfriday

Brian Calderon portrays Jesus in a performance of the Stations of the Cross on Friday in Ocean City.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — On a sunny spring day, as shoppers strolled the downtown and Boardwalk, a stretch of this seaside resort was briefly transformed into Roman-occupied Jerusalem in the first century, as hundreds participated in a live performance of the Stations of the Cross.

The 14 stations include events leading to the death of Jesus Christ, from his condemnation by Pontius Pilot to being placed in the tomb.

The procession made its way from St. Francis Cabrini Church at Second Street to St. Augustine Church at 13th Street, both part of the St. Damien Roman Catholic Parish. Along the way, men dressed as Roman soldiers whipped Jesus, portrayed by Brian Calderon.

A guitarist performed along the way, with a loudspeaker mounted in a truck, and there were scripture readings in Spanish and English.

In the parking lot of St. Augustine, the Crucifixion was reenacted. Afterward, participants gathered for food and beverages. Christians believe Jesus died on the cross on a Friday and was resurrected on Easter Sunday.

People are also reading…

This week also included Passover, which ends at Sundown next Saturday, and is part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends May 1.

Participants said this is the ninth year for the procession in Ocean City.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Six Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in the Occupied West Bank

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News