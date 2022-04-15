Live Stations of the Cross held in Ocean City for Good Friday

OCEAN CITY — On a sunny spring day, as shoppers strolled the downtown and Boardwalk, a stretch of this seaside resort was briefly transformed into Roman-occupied Jerusalem in the first century, as hundreds participated in a live performance of the Stations of the Cross.

The 14 stations include events leading to the death of Jesus Christ, from his condemnation by Pontius Pilot to being placed in the tomb.

The procession made its way from St. Francis Cabrini Church at Second Street to St. Augustine Church at 13th Street, both part of the St. Damien Roman Catholic Parish. Along the way, men dressed as Roman soldiers whipped Jesus, portrayed by Brian Calderon.

A guitarist performed along the way, with a loudspeaker mounted in a truck, and there were scripture readings in Spanish and English.

In the parking lot of St. Augustine, the Crucifixion was reenacted. Afterward, participants gathered for food and beverages. Christians believe Jesus died on the cross on a Friday and was resurrected on Easter Sunday.

This week also included Passover, which ends at Sundown next Saturday, and is part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends May 1.

Participants said this is the ninth year for the procession in Ocean City.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.