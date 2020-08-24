During Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing on Monday, he said that 441 school districts' reopening plans envision a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning, 72 districts plan to reopen to all in-person learning, 156 districts plan to reopen in all-remote fashion and 8 plans contain a mixture of the above.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 225, bringing the total to 189,719, Murphy said Monday. There have been three additional deaths, bringing the state total to 1,829.
There are 446 people hospitalized across the state, including 66 people in intensive care and 27 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
Atlantic County health officials reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday and only nine new positives identified in six males, 17-70, and three females, ages 17-57. The new cases include three residents from Pleasantville, two each from Atlantic City and Hamilton Township, and one each from Estell Manor and Galloway.
Since August 2, there have been only two deaths, both of which involved long-term care residents with underlying health conditions. A countywide total of 243 residents have died from COVID-19 since April 2.
There are now 3,896 county residents who have tested positive, of whom 2,423 have been cleared as recovered.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard.
Testing is scheduled for each Tuesday through September 29, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The week of Labor Day, testing will occur on Wednesday, September 9, instead of Tuesday, September 8.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
—
A bill was passed Friday by the New Jersey Assembly's Aging and Senior Services Committee that will dedicate a percentage of New Jersey’s stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE) to long-term care centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill was co-sponsored by Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D-Bergen), Majority Leader Lou Greenwald (D-Camden, Burlington) and Benjie Wimberly (D-Bergen, Passaic).
The sponsors stated that “At the start of the pandemic, there were shortages of PPE across the country, including in New Jersey. Our state’s response placed great emphasis on supporting hospitals, and they were prioritized for PPE distribution. Unfortunately, long-term care facilities did not receive the number of supplies they needed."
—
Go.Frontier.com, an authorized reseller of Frontier Communications, gathered data on each state’s most-googled quarantine hobbies and found that people in New Jersey residents watched TV and movies the most.
In fact, watching movies and TV series was American’s #1 quarantine hobby. The Tiger King Netflix series drew a crowd of 34 million U.S. views within the first 10 days of its release. The search volume for DIY face masks and hand sanitizers increased by more than 4,000% since February 2020, and searches for home workouts increased by 500%. Video games also had an increase of 3,800% in search volume compared to last year.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Joining him will be the Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission Co-Chairs Shirley M. Tilghman and Kenneth C. Frazier.
The livestream can be watched here.
