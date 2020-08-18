Gov. Phil Murphy will not hold a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
On Monday he endorsed the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association position that schools can participate in sports this fall even if they only offer virtual learning due to the virus.
“We are making it clear that whether a student-athlete is participating in remote-learning or in-person instruction, their ability to participate with their team will not be altered in any way,” he said. “Whether that student is seated in a socially distanced classroom or at their kitchen table does not matter — they are a student at that school, and they can play for that school.”
When it comes to New Jersey high school sports, the governor and the sanctioning organizatio…
