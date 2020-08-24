Virus Outbreak-State Aid

Go.Frontier.com, an authorized reseller of Frontier Communications,  gathered data on each state’s most-googled quarantine hobbies and found that people in New Jersey residents watched TV and movies the most. 

In fact, watching movies and TV series was American’s #1 quarantine hobby. The Tiger King Netflix series drew a crowd of 34 million U.S. views within the first 10 days of its release. The search volume for DIY face masks and hand sanitizers increased by more than 4,000% since February 2020, and searches for home workouts increased by 500%. Video games also had an increase of 3,800% in search volume compared to last year.

Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday. 

Joining him will be the Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission Co-Chairs Shirley M. Tilghman and Kenneth C. Frazier.

The livestream can be watched here.

