Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday morning that restaurants may open for indoor dining on Friday.
"Restaurants statewide will be able to open for indoor dining beginning this Friday at 25% capacity and with social distancing between tables," he posted on his Twitter account. "Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against COVID-19."
Restaurants have had their dining rooms closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, said restaurants across the state have been closed for 24 weeks due to the pandemic, adding that he's excited to finally see them reopen.
"The governor has done a great job, his administration has done a great job in controlling this virus," he said. "At the same time, we're happy to see that he's finally opening indoor dining at 25%. The restaurants are ready to do it, they're prepared and they're doing it in a very safe and responsible manner.
"Twenty-five percent is going to help them to some extent," he added. "Some restaurants are only going to have one...three tables, but at the same time it's something to get them open. It's something to help employees keep working. It's a start to get us living during the pandemic."
And casinos will benefit too, as its restaurants have also been closed since March.
"It's a huge help to the casino industry!" Chait said. "Dozens of indoor dining options will be available to visitors and residents of Atlantic City."
The New Jersey Business and Industry Association President and CEO, Michele Siekerka, said the "decision by Governor Murphy to heed the strong call to reopen indoor dining with limited capacity before the holiday weekend is appreciated, but unfortunately long overdue."
“The fact is most restaurant owners were able to reopen their doors in a safe and responsible manner when they were originally permitted to do so with limited capacity on July 2," she said in a statement.
"New Jersey essentially saw more than eight weeks of prime summer season go by the wayside, while our restaurant patrons went across the river to dine in Pennsylvania and Delaware," she said. "At the same time, any increase in transmission rates was ascribed to large outdoor parties. For restaurants in our shore and urban areas, and those eateries that are not able to accommodate outdoor dining, this unnecessary loss of their peak season will be more damaging, as many rely on that business to survive for the year.
“NJBIA has consistently maintained that creating public health and economic health are not mutually exclusive. Just as other business owners have reopened following state and federal safety guidelines, restaurants have deserved that same opportunity for too long," she continued. "Once again, the odds are still long for restaurants to thrive with limited indoor capacity, particularly as we steer toward colder weather in the coming months when outdoor dining will not be as feasible. We are pleased that restaurants are finally getting their rightful opportunity to reopen indoor dining. But, for some, we hope it’s not too little, too late.”
Murphy will hold his COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday. The livestream can be watched here.
On Sunday, Atlantic County health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths since Friday and 90 more residents who have been cleared as recovered.
There were 22 more residents that tested positive including 12 males, ages 10-66, and 10 females, ages 39-69. These residents included five from Hamilton Township, four from Hammonton, three each from Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, two from Buena Borough, and one each from Egg Harbor City, Linwood, Northfield, Somers Point and Pleasantville.
A total of 3,966 residents who have been confirmed for COVID-19, of whom 2,689 are considered recovered and 245 who have died.
