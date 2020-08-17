Gov. Phil Murphy appeared on NBC's "The Today Show" Monday morning to discuss vote-by-mail, the Democratic National Convention and his response to COVID-19. Host Craig Melvin asked the governor his stance on vote-by-mail as the Nov. 3 general election nears and President Donald Trump has said election results by mail-in ballots could take months or years.
“We should fund the post office,” Murphy said. “I applaud Speaker Pelosi for pulling her caucus and house back in. They have this phrase…go bigger or go home and apparently, Senator McConnell took the, ‘Let's go home’ choice.”
Last week, Murphy announced that the Nov. 3 election will be mostly vote-by-mail, saying the vote-by-mail primary in New Jersey was successful.
With the Democratic National Convention starting this week, Murphy—who co-chairs the Democratic National Committee— said it’s going be an “unconventional one without question.”
“I think it's going to be an incredible week and it will set a big contrast to all this other unproductive noise of ‘us versus them,’” he said. “This is going to be a week where Democrats show, as big as our tent may be, we know how to bring people together. We know how to unite America.”
Melvin asked the governor about schools reopening in the state and how districts can opt virtual or in-person instruction, or a hybrid of both, but that Murphy announced recently that school districts can go all virtual if they choose to do so.
“Our objective is still very much to get in-person learning in one form or another,” Murphy said. “What we said last week is that if a district does not feel as though it's ready to go on day one, whether it's a shortage of plexiglass or masks, or maybe more than a complicated one, like ventilation systems, (it can) present a plan, give us a sense of how you're going to address that deficit and give us a date as to when you think you'll get there."
He expects that many schools will have some form of in-person instruction on the first day of school, but he’s allowing districts time to get there if need be.
“We're going to allow that flexibility,” he said. “Our principles are health and safety, educational quality and equity. We cannot forget equity. Not every family has the same circumstance and ability to do things like remote learning.”
Melvin ended the discussion on when the governor believes indoor dining, gyms and theaters may reopen, as they are the only three businesses still not permitted to allow customers inside.
“Those are hard, Craig,” Murphy said. “We're not there yet. We had a productive call with hundreds of gym owners, our team did on Friday. I hope we'll get there sooner than later. Indoor dining is something we all want to get to.”
He explained that COVID-19 is “a lot more lethal” indoors than out.
“We've been able to do what we've done so far and keep the virus somewhat in check, our numbers are a lot better than they were certainly months ago, but we paid an enormous price,” he said. “We're still not out of the woods. We're going to take this one carefully and again I hope, I hope we'll get to gyms and indoor dining sooner than later.”
NJSIAA officials who met with Murphy last week expect that the governor will make an announcement this week regarding the fall sports season. In an email by NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer, Colleen Maguire, to member schools meeting with Murphy “very productive.”
“The significance of (that) statement is to confirm that there currently is no reason to pivot to a contingency model,” Maguire said. “Club sport competition was active this summer, and NJ’s health indicators continue to remain low. Also, there is no confirmed medical evidence that transmission or spread occurs during competition.
"These plans should be available around the same time as the announcement regarding the fall season, but if not then, very soon thereafter,” she added. “As we know, all plans are fluid, so they will be flexible and ready to pivot at any point.”
Atlantic County health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the 15th time in the last 16 days on Monday.
However, 13 additional residents tested positive for the virus. They included seven males, ages 16-65, and six females, ages 21-65. Four reside in Pleasantville, three in Hamilton Township, two each in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, and one each in Buena Borough and Egg Harbor City.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county is 3,805. There have been 2,321 residents who have been cleared as recovered, and 242 who have died.
The county will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, every Tuesday in August from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation. Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
Gov. Murphy's COVID-19 briefing will be held at 3 p.m. and will include Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli; Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz; State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Senator Paul Sarlo, and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly. The livestream can be watched here.
