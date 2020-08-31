Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday morning that restaurants may open for indoor dining on Friday. Theaters can also open, to a limited capacity, as well.
"Restaurants statewide will be able to open for indoor dining beginning this Friday at 25% capacity and with social distancing between tables," he posted on his Twitter account. "Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against COVID-19."
Restaurants have had their dining rooms closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm proud that our restaurants will be able to return to some level of indoor service for the Labor Day weekend," he said at Monday's COVID-19 briefing.
The new guidelines include parties capped at eight people, tables must be six feet apart, staff must wear masks at all times, diners must wear masks when they are not in their seats and food and beverages can only be consumed when seated.
"Any customer who either does not wear or refuses to wear face masks, absent a legitimate medical reason, cannot be seated indoors," he said.
He asked that diners keep their masks on while waiting for their food and once their finished eating and drinking. Walking around with a drink indoors will not be tolerated, he said, explaining that a server is the only person allowed to serve customers their drinks and food.
"If you're seated at a table, you can't go to the bar for another drink or place an order for another dish," he said. "You must allow your server to place and deliver those orders for you."
Restaurants that serve food to customers seated at the bar may do so as long as customers are six feet apart. Up to four people in a party can sit at the bar together, but must be six feet apart from other parties and individuals. Buffets, salad bars and other self-service options remain prohibited at this time.
The biggest concern he had for indoor dining was proper ventilation. To ensure that, the governor said windows must be open and air conditioning units must be turned for outdoor air to flowing into dining areas.
At movie theaters, face masks and social distancing is requires and capacity will be capped at the lesser of 25%, or 150 people.
"If you have four screens, each screen will be held to the lesser of 25% capacity or 150 people," Murphy said. "Groups that purchase tickets together may sit together. All other movie goers must remain at least six feet apart."
Murphy also increased the capacity for religious services, weddings, funerals and political activities to the lesser of 25% capacity or 150 people. Before, these events were capped at 100 people.
"We're able to take all of these steps today because of the hard work that millions of you had done to help keep pushing down our positivity rate and our rate of transmission, and all of the other health metrics we follow, to where we are comfortable and confident in taking these steps," he said. "Because we are doing so does not mean, by any stretch, that we can let up our vigilance, even one bit."
He added that the reopening of indoor dining and theaters could be reversed "if it blew up in our faces. But I certainly hope not to."
Breweries, wineries, distilleries and dine-in theaters fall under the indoor dining umbrella. Movie theaters can offer concessions.
Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, said restaurants across the state have been closed for 24 weeks due to the pandemic, adding that he's excited to finally see them reopen.
"The governor has done a great job, his administration has done a great job in controlling this virus," he said. "At the same time, we're happy to see that he's finally opening indoor dining at 25%. The restaurants are ready to do it, they're prepared and they're doing it in a very safe and responsible manner.
"Twenty-five percent is going to help them to some extent," he added. "Some restaurants are only going to have one...three tables, but at the same time it's something to get them open. It's something to help employees keep working. It's a start to get us living during the pandemic."
Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association President Wes Kazmarck said its "too little too late."
"Governor Murphy’s announcement is a slap in the face to our members that were devastated all summer by his draconian one-size-fits-all solution to restaurants," Kazmarck said in statement. "Allowing boardwalk restaurants – which are largely open to the outside – to open at the same capacity as fully indoor restaurants the day before our summer season ends is a cruel joke.”
And casinos will benefit too, as its restaurants have also been closed since March.
"It's a huge help to the casino industry!" Chait said. "Dozens of indoor dining options will be available to visitors and residents of Atlantic City."
The New Jersey Business and Industry Association President and CEO, Michele Siekerka, said the "decision by Governor Murphy to heed the strong call to reopen indoor dining with limited capacity before the holiday weekend is appreciated, but unfortunately long overdue."
“The fact is most restaurant owners were able to reopen their doors in a safe and responsible manner when they were originally permitted to do so with limited capacity on July 2," she said in a statement.
"New Jersey essentially saw more than eight weeks of prime summer season go by the wayside, while our restaurant patrons went across the river to dine in Pennsylvania and Delaware," she said. "At the same time, any increase in transmission rates was ascribed to large outdoor parties. For restaurants in our shore and urban areas, and those eateries that are not able to accommodate outdoor dining, this unnecessary loss of their peak season will be more damaging, as many rely on that business to survive for the year.
“NJBIA has consistently maintained that creating public health and economic health are not mutually exclusive. Just as other business owners have reopened following state and federal safety guidelines, restaurants have deserved that same opportunity for too long," she continued. "Once again, the odds are still long for restaurants to thrive with limited indoor capacity, particularly as we steer toward colder weather in the coming months when outdoor dining will not be as feasible. We are pleased that restaurants are finally getting their rightful opportunity to reopen indoor dining. But, for some, we hope it’s not too little, too late.”
Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, issued a statement about indoor dining on Facebook and said the push to open indoor dining "has been a long, hard fight."
"Once our families’ sacrifices helped flatten the curve in April, I spoke with the CEOs of local hospitals who assured me they had enough personnel, equipment, and tests to respond to a spike if it occurs," Brown said. "In late April, knowing our local health care system was prepared, I worked with the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, local business associations, county and local officials to develop a responsible plan to re-open Atlantic County’s economy and urged Governor Murphy to allow our region to re-open before Memorial Day.
"Despite record business closings and unemployment, Gov. Murphy chose to move at his own pace in a manner that did not make sense," he added. "His choices of which businesses were essential and non-essential or when businesses could open didn’t seem to have any basis on science or in the health metrics he said he would follow. While Gov. Murphy’s announcement was a long time in coming, it is welcome news for our families who have sacrificed and struggled for months."
NEW: Restaurants statewide will be able to open for indoor dining beginning this FRIDAY at 25% capacity and with social distancing between tables.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 31, 2020
Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/EPdEfi5Dmh
--
Murphy reporter 352 new positive cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 191,960. There are eight new deaths, with a total of 14,165 deaths and 1,780 probable deaths. There are also 484 patients in the hospital with 103 in intensive care and 36 on ventilators.
In Atlantic County, no additional deaths were reported on Monday for the fifth consecutive day. There were 10 new cases confirmed in six men, ages 18-79, and four women, ages 24-59. There were two each from Absecon, Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, and one each from Atlantic City, Buena Borough, Hamilton Township and Pleasantville.
The countywide cumulative total now stands at 3,976 confirmed cases, 2,659 recoveries and 245 deaths. More than 3,000 residents have been tested at the county facility since April 9 with 17.8% having tested positive.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard. Testing is scheduled for each Tuesday through September 29, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. During the week of Labor Day, testing will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org
--
Airbnb announced Monday that since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared on March 11 more than 200,000 new hosts have opened their homes to their first guests on Airbnb. At the Jersey Shore alone, new hosts have earned more than $3.3 million, allowing new hosts to benefit economically from local tourism as people get out of the house and take a break.
