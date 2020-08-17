Gov. Phil Murphy will appear on NBC's The Today Show on Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His COVID-19 briefing will be held at 3 p.m. and will include Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli; Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz; State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Senator Paul Sarlo, and Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly. The livestream can be watched here.
