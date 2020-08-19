During the question-and-answer portion of Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing, the governor got asked multiple questions on when gyms and indoor dining can reopen. Earlier this week, Murphy appeared on NBC's "The Today Show" and was asked the status of gyms, theaters and indoor dining and when they'll be able to resume business, to which he responded he hopes sooner rather than later, "But we're not out of the woods yet."
During Wednesday's briefing, Murphy said gyms and indoor dining would not open at the same time, "For the simple reason, being able to wear functional face coverings at all times versus not at all times is a fairly significant bright line in indoor activities."
When gyms are allowed to reopen, he said health protocols will be heavy on capacity, spacing and face coverings.
While he said he doesn't view gyms as a luxury, it's different reality compared to going to school.
"Going to school is existential," he said. "Eating out is not at the level of going to school. We've been extremely supportive of outdoor dining, but indoor dining is harder."
—
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 399, bringing the total to 188,427, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday. There have been 11 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,097.
There are 471 people hospitalized across the state, 262 COVID-19 positive patients and 219 patients under investigation pending the return of test results. There were 92 people in intensive care and 32 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
—
Atlantic County health officials confirmed 11 more residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but 23 more have been cleared as recovered. There are no new deaths reported.
The new cases were found in five males, ages 34-64, and six females, ages 1-61. Six of these residents are from Pleasantville, two are from Hamilton Township and one each are from Buena Borough, Egg Harbor Township and Hammonton.
To date, 3,837 county residents have been confirmed for COVID-19 of whom 2,362 have since recovered and 243 have died.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard. The next test date is Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation. Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
To date, Cumberland County 2,954 confirmed cases and 146 COVID-19 related deaths.
—
