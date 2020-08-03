COVID-19 and antibody testing will occur in Pleasantville on August 6 and 7 at Oasis UMC, 516 Martin Luther King Ave, Pleasantville. Testing will be conducted from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. To preregister, click here.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday. The livestream can be watched here.
On Sunday, Murphy reported 331 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
—
Traffic lights are out in the Beachwood area of Ocean County, according to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. The outage is due to a power failure.
