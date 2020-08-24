A bill was passed Friday by the New Jersey Assembly's Aging and Senior Services Committee that will dedicate a percentage of New Jersey’s stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE) to long-term care centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill was co-sponsored by Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D-Bergen), Majority Leader Lou Greenwald (D-Camden, Burlington) and Benjie Wimberly (D-Bergen, Passaic).
The sponsors stated that “At the start of the pandemic, there were shortages of PPE across the country, including in New Jersey. Our state’s response placed great emphasis on supporting hospitals, and they were prioritized for PPE distribution. Unfortunately, long-term care facilities did not receive the number of supplies they needed."
—
Go.Frontier.com, an authorized reseller of Frontier Communications, gathered data on each state’s most-googled quarantine hobbies and found that people in New Jersey residents watched TV and movies the most.
In fact, watching movies and TV series was American’s #1 quarantine hobby. The Tiger King Netflix series drew a crowd of 34 million U.S. views within the first 10 days of its release. The search volume for DIY face masks and hand sanitizers increased by more than 4,000% since February 2020, and searches for home workouts increased by 500%. Video games also had an increase of 3,800% in search volume compared to last year.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Joining him will be the Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission Co-Chairs Shirley M. Tilghman and Kenneth C. Frazier.
The livestream can be watched here.
