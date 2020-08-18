A 70-year-old Northfield woman is the latest Atlantic County resident to die from COVID-19,county health officials said Tuesday. The long-term care resident had underlying health conditions.
Since April 2, there have been 243 county residents to die from COVID-19.
There are 21 additional residents who have tested positive and 18 more residents cleared as recovered.
Tuesday's cases were identified in 10 males, ages 6-77, and 11 females, ages 3-65. Seven cases were found in Egg Harbor Township, six in Pleasantville, three in Atlantic City, two in Galloway and one each in Brigantine, Hammonton and Ventnor.
To date, 3,826 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,339 have since recovered.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard. The next test date is Tuesday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation. Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy will not hold a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
On Monday he endorsed the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association position that schools can participate in sports this fall even if they only offer virtual learning due to the virus.
“We are making it clear that whether a student-athlete is participating in remote-learning or in-person instruction, their ability to participate with their team will not be altered in any way,” he said. “Whether that student is seated in a socially distanced classroom or at their kitchen table does not matter — they are a student at that school, and they can play for that school.”
When it comes to New Jersey high school sports, the governor and the sanctioning organizatio…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.