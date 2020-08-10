At Monday's COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that mandatory benchmarks will be in place to safely reopen long-term care facilities to visitors.
"Over the past five months, COVID-19 has greatly impacted our long-term care facilities," he said. "This is not a New Jersey-specific tragedy, but we are determined to be a leader in showing a better way forward."
To help those facilities, 30 million pieces of Personal Protective Equipment have been distributed, 310,000 residents and 495,000 staff have been tested, 450 infection control surveys have been completed and 3,600 complaints have been cleared.
"We’re preparing to commit $155 million to the reopening of our long-term care facilities to ensure we get this right," he said. "We will direct $25 million in CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Funding through the New Jersey Department of Health to support our new staff testing program."
The New Jersey Department of Human Services commissioner is working with the state's legislative partners on a $130 million plan to stabilize & support our long-term care facility workforce which will enabling an increase in wages while ensuring that long-term care facilities can continue to fully support their current staffs, Murphy said.
Of that $130 million, 60% must flow directly to our nursing home workforce, the governor said. The remainder will only go to facilities when they attest that they have met critical benchmark requirements outlined in the directive.
Atlantic County health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but no additional deaths for the ninth consecutive day.
Among the positive cases are nine males, ages 6 to 83, and nine females, ages 2 months to 83. There were three each in Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton and Pleasantville, two in Hamilton Township, and one each in Absecon, Atlantic City, Buena Borough, Estell Manor, Northfield, Port Republic and Pleasantville.
Health officials also confirmed 84 more residents who have been cleared as recovered, for a total of 2,141 of the 3,674 residents who have tested positive since March.
There are 241 county residents who died from the virus.
The county will continue to provide testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, each Tuesday in August from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation. Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available here.
