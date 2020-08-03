Atlantic County health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday. There were 19 more residents who tested positive including six men, ages 29-84, and 13 women, ages 19-67.
There were four each in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, three in Gallowa, two each in Hamilton Township and Pleasantville and one each in Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Hammonton and Northfield.
The countywide total of cases stands at 3,592, with 1,994 residents having been cleared as recovered. A total of 241 residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, each Tuesday in August from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Due to the forecast of inclement weather related to Tropical Storm Isaias, the testing scheduled for Tuesday, August 4 has been postponed and all scheduled appointments have been automatically rescheduled at the same time on Thursday, August 6.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation. Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
In lieu of Atlantic County's National Night Out, which was scheduled for Tuesday, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced a partnership with Ring, Inc., the home security system that incorporates outdoor motion-detecting cameras, to keep Atlantic County safe.
The Neighbors initiative, which Scheffler dubbed a “digital neighborhood watch program,” uses a portal created by Ring for the community to link their Ring surveillance videos to. It also offers those who do not have Ring technology to upload videos from any system to share information.
“National Night Out is our annual celebration of our police and communities coming together to promote safety in our neighborhoods,” said Scheffler. “While we physically cannot gather together this year, it is very important to recognize and celebrate our police/community connection. This partnership with Ring is a great example of how we can come together as one to keep our neighborhoods safe.”
The program also works in reverse so that if a partnering agency, like the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, is seeking information, the Sheriff’s Office can put out a request on the portal seeking information and videos from the community.
“It’s great because even if you don’t have a Ring camera, you can be part of the safety network and join the program as a member, which is absolutely free,” Scheffler added. “The bottom line is we believe this technology will solve more crimes and make neighborhoods safer,” said Scheffler, who added that anyone who joins the Ring community will remain anonymous, even to law enforcement.
COVID-19 and antibody testing will occur in Pleasantville on August 6 and 7 at Oasis UMC, 516 Martin Luther King Ave, Pleasantville. Testing will be conducted from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. To preregister, click here.
Gov. Phil Murphy to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday. The livestream can be watched here.
On Sunday, Murphy reported 331 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
Traffic lights are out in the Beachwood area of Ocean County, according to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. The outage is due to a power failure.
