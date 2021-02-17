Live coverage of the Trump Plaza demolition

The former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino will be razed at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Press of Atlantic City will have a team of reporters stationed throughout the city covering the event.

On Wednesday morning, several streets will be closed. The exclusion zone will run from Georgia to Arkansas avenues and from the ocean and beach up to, but not including, Atlantic Avenue.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction within one-half mile of the implosion site from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. This restriction includes unmanned drones.

Road and sidewalk closures will begin at 6 a.m. and are expected to end by 1 p.m. The closures are as follows:

Pacific Avenue eastbound will be detoured at Georgia Avenue. Traffic will be sent north to Atlantic Avenue.

Pacific Avenue westbound will be detoured at Arkansas Avenue. Traffic will be sent north to Atlantic Avenue.

Mississippi Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.

Columbia Place between Pacific Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.

Missouri Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.

The Boardwalk and beach between Georgia and Arkansas avenues will be closed.

Atlantic Avenue will be open to all traffic.