NORTH WILDWOOD — Severe erosion will likely mean several blocks of beaches will be inaccessible this summer, at least at high tide.

And there appears to be little the city can do about it.

Other years, the city trucked tons of sand from the wide beaches of Wildwood to the south to rebuild beaches, but erosion has taken enough beach that there is no route for the trucks to use.

A planned federal beach project appears to be years away, Mayor Patrick Rosenello said.

“Assuming that nothing changes in the next two months, there are two sections that are the most problematic,” Rosenello said.

The erosion is the worst from Third to Seventh avenues, he said, and from 12th to 16th avenues.

“At high tide, those areas are going to have very little usable beach,” the mayor said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a proposal in the works for a federal beach project to include the entirety of Five Mile Beach, the barrier island that includes North Wildwood, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. But that is at least two years away at the earliest, Rosenello said.

“It’s certainly not going to help us for the summer of 2023,” he said.

That project, which will include building a dune system the length of the island, has been in discussion for years. As proposed, it will also include the Diamond Beach section of Lower Township, south of Wildwood Crest. The communities have signed off on the work, Rosenello said, but there are still details to work out.

As Rosenello has pointed out, the Army Corps has added sand to beaches the length of the Jersey Shore, in cooperation with the state Department of Environmental Protection.

This year, the Army Corps approved a $28.8 million project to rebuild Avalon and Stone Harbor beaches. That work is set to start in about two weeks. A $24.4 million project added sand to the north end of Ocean City, and more sand is due this year for the south end of Ocean City, along with Strathmere and Sea Isle City, where sand has been added twice since Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Hundreds of millions of federal dollars have been spent on beach replenishment work since Sandy.

But so far, the Wildwoods have not seen the same kind of federal investment.

More than a billion dollars has gone toward beach projects and shore protection, Rosenello said, with a small fraction of a percent of that going to the Wildwoods.

When federal sand may finally arrive remains an open question.

“USACE and NJDEP are advancing the designs and moving towards construction once all the necessary real estate easements are obtained,” said Steve Rochette, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia District of the Army Corps. “Current estimates for real estate acquisition is approximately 18-24 months.”

The DEP is in the process of securing the easements needed to add sand to beaches where portions are owned privately, or where beachfront owners hold riparian rights to beaches. Rosenello said some owners in Diamond Beach and Wildwood have balked at signing off on the project.

For several years, North Wildwood has spent millions of dollars trucking sand to build up its beaches, but that could not be done over the winter, Rosenello told residents in a recent message. While there have been access problems other years, he said, this year the high tides now block access at least twice a day.

That made moving the sand along the beach all but impossible.

The city also looked at trucking sand in along the road, but that would require 20,000 loads in smaller, street-legal dump trucks to move the 350,000 cubic yards of sand needed for beaches. That number jumps higher when the sand is unloaded and then put onto trucks that could operate on the beach.

“That number is impossible to accomplish considering our time frame and infrastructure,” Rosenello said.

There is one more possibility. Rosenello has asked the state Legislature for an emergency appropriation to use a dredge to add sand to the beach.

“That request is still pending, but I do not believe there is a high likelihood of it happening this year,” Rosenello said.

North Wildwood has been in a high-profile fight with the DEP this year in connection to the beach and whether the city could build a bulkhead or reshape dunes after a storm last October. In December, the state filed an injunction against North Wildwood to stop work, and later the city filed a suit asking for $20 million in damages from the DEP in connection to the beaches.

Rosenello expects that case to go to trial in the fall.

No matter how it works out, however, North Wildwood’s beaches look set to be in bad shape this summer, which could have impacts on local businesses as well.

A DEP spokesperson had indicated the state had a seawall project in the works for North Wildwood but provided no details and declined to discuss the situation on the beach in the city.

“We have no comment due to the ongoing litigation,” Larry Hajna said Wednesday.

Previously released documents from the DEP warn North Wildwood that proceeding with any beach work without state approval can mean fines and may worsen the erosion the city is trying to prevent.

The state has taken issue with city decisions to install bulkheads and other protective measures to hold back the water, and filed an injunction seeking to prevent work without permits. Court documents filed by the DEP state it has worked with North Wildwood to address erosion and argue the city has disregarded state environmental rules.

For this summer, the city will likely not have lifeguards on the hardest-hit beaches, although the beach along Hereford Inlet has grown in the north end of the city.

There will be room for blankets and umbrellas on what the city calls the inlet beach, but there are concerns there as well.

“There are about three blocks of beach where I can place guards there,” Rosenello said.

In a larger area of that beach, the city cannot put lifeguard stands.

For some sections, it is because the beach has been used by protected nesting birds.

“We’re not allowed to expand any recreation beach use in front of that area,” Rosenello said.

In other sections of the inlet beach, the drop-off and the inlet currents would make that beach too dangerous for swimmers. Rosenello recommended no one try to swim at those beaches without a lifeguard. Parking will likely be difficult in that area over the summer, he said.

It is probably too late to do anything for the city’s beaches before this summer, Rosenello said. It is possible some work could take place next winter.

“If we have some natural accretion of sand, maybe we can truck sand in again next winter,” Rosenello said.

