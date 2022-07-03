Little gardens have big surprises in store

Don’t be fooled by the name: There is nothing small about the Little Gardens Club tour, or the nine gardens featured in this year's 23rd installment.

They are packed with varying hues and colors, textures and styles. They are also a journey through other gardeners’ evolutions in their own corner of the world. On July 10, they will welcome visitors.

The booklet/ticket for the tour gives participants an easy-to-follow route to travel to all the gardens. The first stop is the Linwood Arboretum, an absolute gem that even The New York Times has praised. Inspired by the late Dr. Allen Lacy, the arboretum is a stroll through beautiful camellias, magnolias, dogwoods, salvias and hydrangea along with other plants that are native to New Jersey and some exotic. Think the Pinelands are just trees? Here you will learn about pitcher plants, sundews and other plants that are included in a raised bed behind the red shed.

Just down the road is the second stop. Tanna and Dick Williams built their home in the 1970s with a few azaleas and rhododendron added to the few trees on the property. In the years that followed, they have had many successes along with a few failures to create a garden that has something beautiful to enjoy through every season, like crepe myrtle, hosta, hydrangea and roses.

Sisters Jessica Dziegrenuk and Daphne Wood had a vision for their early 1960s home when they began the arduous task of returning it to its original prominence. Over the past decade, they have stripped away vines and neglect and, in its place, made a home for multitudes of beds including native along with unique perennials incorporated with beautiful annuals for splashes of continuous color. Taking inspiration from their mother and aunt, the sisters have transformed the East Revere Avenue property into a paradise that includes breathtaking views of the meadows.

Nokko and Katsu Sumioka moved into their Northfield home 28 years ago with the challenge of finding a way to allow the light in. They have accomplished that and much more, creating a lovely red-and-yellow color scheme along the way. They have enjoyed creating their special space and welcoming visitors.

The next stop on the tour is the home of Pat and Jon Bitzer. They moved into their circa 1932 beach bungalow 10 years ago. The property was overgrown and lacked sunlight for gardening. They have spent a decade creating a wonderful garden with a retaining wall, grand entrance, raised beds, many ornamental plantings and a hobby greenhouse. At 11 a.m., a talk on growing vegetables will take place at their home.

For 20 years, Mark and Kim Mazak have found themselves making adjustments and changes to their one-third-of-an-acre property. The vision was to incorporate nature and make it a true home indoors as well as out. Now, the landscape provides a habitat for birds to nest, butterflies to flutter and creatures to visit each season. Hardscaping provides a wonderful gathering place, and the couple hope visitors will leave inspired to do something in their own space.

The next garden was once the winner of an MSNBC backyard garden contest. The couple have created an outdoor sanctuary with a welcoming arch and dense greenery to give the feel of entering a small paradise. Soft grasses, perennials and climbing vines surround the pool area. They also incorporated an 8,000-gallon koi pond that is home to more than 40 fish. It is their pride and joy.

The next home will make you want to stay and take in the beauty and tranquility around you. Sitting on the Great Egg Harbor River, the home offers not only a beautiful garden and magnificent sunsets but a property that is steeped in history. Scattered about the property are chainsaw carvings by the late Jeff Wood, memorabilia from the former Adventure Village in Egg Harbor Township and a piece of the original Miry Run bog iron bridge built in 1914.

The final stop on the tour will take visitors to Mays Landing, where Tony and Maryann Catalano have lived for more than 30 years. Maryann loves to garden, and Tony loves to make her happy. There are arbors, ponds for frogs, meandering paths around the garden and a variety of interesting birdhouses. Look for color from the zinnia, cone flowers, coleus and more.

The tour will take you from Linwood to Mays Landing with stops in Northfield, Somers Point and Egg Harbor Township in between. Each year, the garden tour reminds seasoned and aspiring gardeners that there are so many amazing and creative ideas to share that will make you want to dabble in your backyard.

Proceeds from the tour benefit civic and environmental projects including Smallwood Gardens in Port Republic, the Child Federation in Pleasantville, Pinelands Preservation Alliance, Cookie Till: A Work in Progress Foundation, the Atlantic City Rescue Mission Garden in Goshen, Linwood Arboretum educational outreach and the Community FoodBank garden in Egg Harbor Township. Tickets are $15 and are available at Joe’s Garden Center in Absecon, Lang’s Garden Market in Linwood, Bob’s Garden Center in Egg Harbor Township and Homestead Nursery in Egg Harbor City.