Tour nine different gardens located around Atlantic County on Sunday during the 24th annual Little Gardens Tour.
Hosted by the Little Gardens Club, visitors can explore gardens in Linwood, Northfield, Galloway Township, Egg Harbor Township, Egg Harbor City and Mays Landing.
The tour will begin at the Linwood Arboretum, which includes camellias, magnolias, dogwoods, salvias and hydrangeas, native plants to New Jersey, and some exotic as well.
From there, the tour will continue to eight homes in Atlantic County, each featuring different aspects of gardening. The booklet or ticket for the tour gives attendees an easy-to-follow route.
The tour will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets are $15 and benefit Little Gardens charities.
To purchase tickets, visit Joe’s Garden Center in Galloway, Lang’s Garden Center in Linwood or Bob’s Garden Center in Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-226-6596 or 609-927-4961.
GALLERY: 23rd annual Little Gardens Tour
LittleGdntour (9).JPG
Joanne and Carmine Bonanni of Margate enjoy the beautiful details of the Sumioka garden in Northfield.
Suzanne Marino photos, For The Current
LittleGdntour (1).JPG
Diane Kummings, of Northfield welcomes, guests to one of the gardens featured on the 23rd annual Little Gardens Tour.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (2).JPG
Artist Matt Dixon, of Absecon, enjoys Plein air painting at the Linwood home of Tanna and Dick Williams.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (3).JPG
Gardener and hostess, Tanna Williams explains how she has propagated such beautiful hydrangea to Marilyn Stewart of Northfield.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (4).JPG
Barbara Crowley, of New Gretna, welcomes guests to one of the loveliest gardens in Northfield.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (5).JPG
The entry to the Northfield garden of sisters Jessica Dziegrenuk and Daphne Wood draws visitors to the flowers.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (6).JPG
Generations enjoy gardening in Northfield. From left is Tiffany Stanley, of Sweetwater; Amanda Walters, of Egg Harbor Township; homeowner Jessica Dziegrenuk, of Northfield, and her sister, homeowner Daphne Wood, and their aunt and garden expert Daphne Howarth of Rock Hall, Maryland.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (7).JPG
A wooden skiff-turned outdoor seating area is a breezy, meadowlands getaway for Amanda Walters and her mom, Jessica Dziegrenuk.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (8).JPG
Carrie Crowley welcomes guests to a well-appointed garden in Northfield.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (10).JPG
The use of bamboo accentuates the garden of Nokko and Katsu Sumioka in Northfield.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (11).JPG
Emely Aiken, of Margate, welcomes visitors to a beautiful Somers Point garden.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (12).JPG
Jon Bitzer over-winters different vegetables with a backyard hoop house at his home.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (13).JPG
Gardener Jon Bitzer explains to tour-goers how he manages his garden.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (14).JPG
Jill Murphy, of Egg Harbor Township, welcomes guests to one of the many beautiful gardens included in this year's Little Gardens Tour.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (15).JPG
Fun accents are a part of many gardens on the Little Gardens Tour.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (16).JPG
Mark and Kim Mazak, along with their daughter Alyssa enjoy different aspects of their Egg Harbor Township garden.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (17).JPG
Amy Kennedy, of Egg Harbor Township, welcomes tour-goers to the garden.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (18).JPG
Artist Leon Westcoat, of Absecon, found the perfect subject to paint en Plein air as he walked up the driveway to this Egg Harbor Township garden.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (19).JPG
Several friends on the Little Gardens tour stopped to enjoy the view from Lynn Wood’s garden along the Great Egg Harbor River
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (20).JPG
Kayden Wood sells nature photos taken by his aunt, Lynn Wood, during the Little Garden tour on Sunday.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (21).JPG
Time for an old-fashioned picnic with homeowner Lynn Wood and her brother-in-law's meticulously cared for 1957 Chevy.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (22).JPG
Homeowner Lynn Wood shows a piece of the old railroads from Adventure Village, Smithville, Wheaton and Storybook Land.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (23).JPG
One of the restored buildings from the old-time amusement park Adventure Village, which closed in the 1970s.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
LittleGdntour (24).JPG
Little Garden tour-goers stopped to enjoy the peace and quiet along the Great Egg Harbor River in Egg Harbor Township.
Suzanne Marino, For The Current
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
jmcquarrie@pressofac.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.