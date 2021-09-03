Little Egg Harbor Township man to remain detained in drug death of 16-year-old

David Belk, a Little Egg Harbor Township man charged in the drug death of a 16-year-old, was ordered to remain detained at Ocean County Jail pending trial, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday in a news release.

Belk was found in Atlantic City and arrested by NJ Transit police Aug. 27.

Belk faces charges of strict liability drug induced death, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of heroin. Additionally, at the time of his apprehension, Belk was found to be in possession of heroin and was charged accordingly, Billhimer said.

On July 3, Little Egg Harbor police were summoned to a home on East Susquehanna Drive for a report of an unresponsive 16-year-old boy lying on the floor. After officers administered lifesaving techniques, the teen was transported to Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, where he was pronounced dead, Billhimer said.

Authorities determined Belk and Stephanie O’Neill, 44, of Little Egg Harbor, supplied heroin and fentanyl to the victim. Based on a toxicology analysis, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the heroin and fentanyl found in the victim’s system was the cause of his death.