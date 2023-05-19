LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign presented “Be a HERO” magnets to the Little Egg Harbor Police Department last month.
Some of the attendees to the ceremony were Mayor Blaise Scibetta, Committeeman Ken Laney, HERO Campaign Chair and co-founder Bill Elliott and the family of Matt Uhl, a Little Egg Harbor native who was killed by a drunken driver in 2013, a month before he was to graduate from Rowan University.
The magnets are to be placed on the township’s patrol cars to encourage the community to use designated drivers.
“LEHPD is proud to partner with the HERO Campaign to create a safer community for everyone," police Capt. Michael Hart said in a news release.
The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign was created to prevent drunken driving deaths and injuries by promoting the use of designated drivers. The campaign was established in memory of Navy Ensign John R. Elliott, of Egg Harbor Township, who was killed in a head-on collision with a drunken driver in July 2000. For more information, visit herocampaign.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
