Little Egg Harbor Township police and the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers unveiled a new HERO-branded patrol vehicle last week to promote safe driving.

The car was dedicated in memory of Matt Uhl, who was killed by a drunken driver in April 2013. His family are active supporters of the HERO campaign.

“We are grateful and proud to have the Little Egg Harbor Police save lives in memory of our son,” said Al Uhl, Matt’s father, who participated in the unveiling of the HERO vehicle along with Matt’s mother, Dawn Uhl, and sister, Caitlyn Smith.

“This vehicle wrap program is a great way to get the HERO Campaign’s message out there in a very visible way,” Little Egg Harbor police Chief James Hawkins said.

A second HERO vehicle was unveiled in Galloway Township later that day.

“The addition of this vehicle to our fleet will bring even more recognition to the HERO Campaign in our area, thus promoting designated drivers," said police chief Richard D. Barber. "The vehicle we wrapped is one of our community policing vehicles, therefore it will be seen by many all over town and at community events."

HERO Campaign unveils four new wrapped vehicles at A.C. Expressway ceremony The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign held a ceremony May 26 to unveil four new HERO-wrapped vehicles.

The cars were wrapped with the HERO Campaign’s bright blue and yellow logo and slogan, “Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver.”

The HERO Campaign promotes the importance of designated drivers in preventing drunken driving. The campaign is named in memory of Navy Ensign John R. Elliott, of Egg Harbor Township, who was killed in a collision with a drunken driver near Woodstown in 2000.

“The Fourth of July is typically one of the deadliest times for impaired driving crashes. We hope drivers will see these HERO-wrapped vehicles and be reminded to be or use a designated driver to make sure everyone gets home safely this holiday weekend," said John's father Bill Elliott.

There are now 18 HERO vehicles across South Jersey, in towns like Atlantic City, Evesham Township, Linwood, Lower Township, Margate, Middle Township, North Wildwood, Ocean City, Longport, Sea Girt, Sea Isle City, Pleasantville, Ventnor and Vineland.

For more information visit herocampaign.org or call 609-626-3880.