Little Egg Harbor bicyclist fatally injured in Stafford Township crash

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old man died at the hospital from injuries sustained after being struck Monday by a vehicle while riding his bicycle near the Garden State Parkway, township police said.

The department was called to Route 72 westbound near the parkway after the collision was reported around 9:40 p.m. A 2012 Jeep, driven by Ronald Sheehy, 55, of Waretown, was westbound on Route 72 and was attempting to access the parkway, police said.

When Sheehy's Jeep moved into the far-right lane to access the Parkway's northbound on-ramp, the vehicle struck Nelson Hoover, of Little Egg Harbor, riding a bicycle, police said. Hoover was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center after first responders tried resuscitating him. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Detectives examining the crash say Hoover was wearing dark clothes while on the bicycle, riding in a poorly-lit portion of Route 72. They've not found reason to believe careless driving or high speed contributed to the crash, police said.

Traffic flowed through a single lane for 2 hours while investigators examined the crash, police said.

The crash is under investigation by Officer Justin Pascale, of the Traffic Safety Unit. Police request anyone with tips about the crash to email him, at jpascale@staffordpolice.org.

