Listen to the latest Something in the Air podcast here

More than the forecast. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the month of weather that was with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson on the first Wednesday of each month. On the third Wednesday, Joe dives in with Jersey's biggest leaders, visionaries, local legends, artists and more to explain how weather influences our lives every day.

The Press of Atlantic City is your home for South Jersey Weather. Headed by Meteorologist Joe Martucci, plan your day with Joe's forecast videos, articles and social media posts. Articles, podcasts, radar, tide gauges and more can all be found on our weather page.

When you need to know, turn to Joe! We're the home of the mainland and shore 7-day forecast, year-round.

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.