LISTEN: The Top 10 Weather Events of 2021, Something in the Air podcast

Tornadoes, weather whiplash and a winter that resembled some sense of normalcy are just some of what made 2021's weather memorable in South Jersey.

However, we only have to turn to our neighbors in the northern half of the state to see that it could have been much worse.

The Press' coverage area, consisting formally of Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, saw five tornadoes in 2021. The rest of the state saw eight.

A Groundhog Day nor'easter brought strong winds, coastal flooding and some snow. While the northern half of the state was buried in near the largest snowstorm in recorded history.

Then, there was Ida. The Press' coverage area had only rain showers and very humid air. For the rest of the state, tornadoes and massive, record-setting flooding brought approximately 30 deaths, the most since Superstorm Sandy and one of the most in the state's recorded history.

Here are the top ten most notable weather events of 2021.

