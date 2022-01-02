List of school closings for Monday

Meteorologist Joe Martucci will answer your questions about Monday's snowy nor'easter at 8:4…
The following school districts and other organizations have announced they are closing Monday due to the forecast for an impending winter storm. Check back frequently as this is being updated.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage courthouses will be closed to the public on Monday, Jan. 3. All court business and court events will proceed remotely.
Atlantic County offices will open at 10 a.m.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Atlantic City
Brigantine
Buena Regional
Egg Harbor Township
Galloway Township
Greater Egg Harbor School District (Absegami, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek)
Hamilton Township
Hammonton
Linwood
Mainland Regional
Margate
Northfield
Somers Point
Ventnor
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Cape May Technical
Dennis Township
Lower Township (virtual until Jan. 14 due to COVID)
Lower Cape May Regional (virtual until Jan. 7 due to COVID)
Middle Township
Ocean City
Upper Township
Wildwood
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Bridgeton (remote learning until Jan. 7 due to COVID)
Cumberland Regional
Millville
Vineland
OCEAN COUNTY
Barnegat School District
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
