List of school closings for Monday
top story

List of school closings for Monday

Crazy April Snowfall

A heavy snow fall on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Apr. 9, 2016. 

 Joe Martucci

The largest snowstorm in at least three years will move through Monday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci takes you through the possible blizzard conditions, rain, wind and tidal flooding.

The following school districts and other organizations have announced they are closing Monday due to the forecast for an impending winter storm. Check back frequently as this is being updated.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage courthouses will be closed to the public on Monday, Jan. 3. All court business and court events will proceed remotely.

Atlantic County offices will open at 10 a.m.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Atlantic City

Brigantine

Buena Regional

Egg Harbor Township

Galloway Township

Greater Egg Harbor School District (Absegami, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek)

Hamilton Township 

Hammonton

Linwood

Mainland Regional 

Margate

Northfield

Somers Point

Ventnor

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May Technical 

Dennis Township

Lower Township (virtual until Jan. 14 due to COVID)

Lower Cape May Regional (virtual until Jan. 7 due to COVID)

Middle Township

Ocean City

Upper Township

Wildwood

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Bridgeton (remote learning until Jan. 7 due to COVID)

Cumberland Regional

Millville

Vineland

OCEAN COUNTY

Barnegat School District

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

mmelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

