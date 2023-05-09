WILDWOOD — Lisa Brown was appointed the city's new municipal clerk April 26.

Brown is the eighth woman to serve in executive leadership in the city.

The lifelong city resident replaces Chris Wood, who retired from the role. Wood had been the municipal clerk since 2005.

Brown isn't a stranger to the role, as she's been employed by the City Clerk's Office since October 2002, officials said Tuesday in a news release.

“Wildwood is and will forever be my home — my parents, Bill and Barbara Fisher, built my Maple Avenue childhood home from the ground up," Brown said. "To be able to grow up here and, in turn, raise my family here has been nothing short of a blessing."

The city clerk is responsible for maintaining municipal records, overseeing elections and serving as the governing body's secretary, among other duties.

Brown and her partner, Chris D'Amico, live in the city with their 16-year-old son, Tyler Brown.