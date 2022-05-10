 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Linwood's Patcong Creek Cleanup returns May 22

patcong cleanup 13.jpg

Somers Point City Councilmen Sean McGuigan and James Toto drag a make-shift table that found its way into the waters along the Patcong during the clean up in May of 2017.

 Patcong Creek Foundation

LINWOOD — After a two-year break due to the COVID pandemic, the Linwood Environmental Commission is again holding its annual Patcong Creek Cleanup via boats and on foot.

It will be held rain or shine from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 22, with a picnic for volunteers to follow at Ocean Heights Marina in Egg Harbor Township, organizers said.

The Patcong Creek is a tributary of the federally designated wild and scenic Great Egg Harbor River. It is  home to at least one pair of bald eagles, ospreys, and herons.

Volunteers will pick up litter along and in the tidal creek from the mouth of the Great Egg Harbor River in Somers Point to Bargaintown Pond in Linwood. 

There are four drop-in/clean-up locations — Poplar Avenue Bridge, Hamilton Avenue Ramp, Ocean Heights Avenue and Somers Point-Mays Landing Road.

Started in 2005, the cleanup grew over the years with the help of partners such as the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, the New Jersey Clean Communities Program, the Somers Point Green Team, the Linwood Green Team, Love Blue Stockton Chapter, and Ocean Heights Marina.

Volunteers are asked to preregister using an entry form available at Linwood City Hall and on the City web site at www.linwoodcity.org. Call Leigh Ann Napoli, Linwood City Clerk, at 609-927-4108 for more information.

Participants will meet at the Linwood Public Works Building on Hamilton Avenue between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., where the ACUA will provide free T-shirts, plastic bags, and gloves. Volunteers will then be assigned one of the four clean-up areas.

Boaters will patrol the water and pick up floating litter, while land lovers will clean up the sides of the creek and roadside areas that border the creek. Motor boat owners will assist paddlers by picking up their full bags and larger items.

The picnic will be held at the Ocean Heights Marina at 5001 Ocean Heights Ave., starting at noon. Sandwiches, subs, pizza, and more will be provided. Organizers will give prizes for the muddiest volunteer, best trash found, and other categories.

Sponsors include the Linwood Public Works Department, Lang’s Garden Center, Glenn Insurance, La Pizzatega, Primo’s Pizza, Playland’s, Manco & Manco’s, The Cheese Board and Castaway Cove.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Tags

