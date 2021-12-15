Linwood woman recounts mother's Holocaust stories in new book

When Rita Fassler Stromfeld heard stories about her mother, Helen Fassler, and her journey to America, she thought they were normal.

Her friends, however, told her, "you should write that down."

She did, and now her mother's Holocaust and immigration stories can be found in "My Mother's Words," a new book authored by Stromfeld with help from Stockton University's Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center.

Stromfeld was encouraged by her friends and husband, Stuart, to write the book. Her friends suggested some stories, and her sister, Blanche also got involved.

“It started because my granddaughter was looking at photos and asked who that was, and I said it was my mom," Stromfeld, of Lindwood, said. She asked me why she didn’t know her, and I realized that the only way she would know her is through her stories.”

Stromfeld said her mothers' stories often have a life lesson, but they were never judgmental.

