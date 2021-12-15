Linwood woman recounts mother's Holocaust stories in new book

When Rita Fassler Stromfeld heard stories about her mother, Helen Fassler, and her journey to America, she thought they were normal.
Her friends, however, told her, "you should write that down."
She did, and now her mother's Holocaust and immigration stories can be found in "My Mother's Words," a new book authored by Stromfeld with help from Stockton University's Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center.
Stromfeld was encouraged by her friends and husband, Stuart, to write the book. Her friends suggested some stories, and her sister, Blanche also got involved.
“It started because my granddaughter was looking at photos and asked who that was, and I said it was my mom," Stromfeld, of Lindwood, said. She asked me why she didn’t know her, and I realized that the only way she would know her is through her stories.”
Stromfeld said her mothers' stories often have a life lesson, but they were never judgmental.
Her mother was a seamstress, who was a prisoner at a Nazi concentration camp during the war, when she and a group of women walked away from their camp.
The women managed to find an abandoned home formerly owned by a Nazi Gestapo officer. Fassler used the homes' drapes and seamstress skills to make dresses to replace the women's camp uniforms.
“I don’t know how she found the strength to leave, everyone was so sick” Stromfeld said. “But she was not just going to sit around the camp waiting to be rescued.”
Fassler eventually arrived in New York City, the first America home for her and her husband, Murray. The couple first lived in Brooklyn before relocating to Queens. She continued working as a seamstress, and he was a tailor
“Every story, even if it was a lesson, she never talked down to you. She would tell you a story and look at you, make you think,” Stromfeld said.
Stromfeld is sharing the book with the university for educational and academic purposes, Stockton said.
“This book is an extraordinary tribute," Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said. “It means a lot that you (Stromfeld) are sharing this with us.”
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.