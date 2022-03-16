Linwood water main project to begin this week

LINWOOD — A $350,000 project to install new water main in the city is set to begin this week.

New Jersey American Water is placing 1,040 feet of water main, the company said Wednesday in a news release.

The company is to lay new, 6-inch ductile iron main along Franklin Boulevard between East Drive and East Seaview Avenue; along East Drive from Franklin Boulevard to Dianne Court; and along Meadow View Drive from Woodlynne Boulevard to Dianne Court.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of Camden-based American Water, said the new main was a “critical investment” and would improve water-service reliability while increasing water flows for use by households and firehouses.

Perna Finnigan Inc., a contractor for New Jersey American Water, is handling the project. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, although work may be done at times that fall outside that period if necessary to keep the project on schedule. Perna Finnigan estimates it will complete work on the new mains in three weeks, and that final street restorations will be completed in the fall.

These timelines are subject to change due to weather and the availability of supplies needed for the project, among other factors. Customers are encouraged to stay updated on the project by creating a MyWater account on the American Water website or by following the company’s pages on Facebook and Twitter.

Travelers in the area may be impacted by traffic restrictions or detours to better ensure the safety of the public and workers, although all emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access through the area during construction. The company urged drivers and pedestrians to be cautious near work sites.

