Linwood to hold town hall on cannabis retail
Linwood to hold town hall on cannabis retail

Linwood City Hall
Linwood will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday asking for the community's input on cannabis retail.

Residents are welcome to comment during an open meeting at 5:30 p.m. in person in Council Chambers at City Hall. Anyone who cannot attend can submit comments in advance to mcole@linwoodcity.org.

New Jersey's recreational marijuana law allows municipalities to establish specific restrictions about how marijuana is grown, sold and used within their orders. Municipalities are given 180 days since the law passed (until Aug. 21) to regulate marijuana use in their towns.

— John Russo

