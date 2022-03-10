 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Linwood teen reports second successful drive for Vineland veterans home

Luca Cocchi.jpg

Luca D'Amato Cocchi, center, a junior at Mainland Regional High School, turns in hundreds of donations he collected for the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland on Feb. 28.

 Provided

LINWOOD — When Luca D’Amato Cocchi's mentor, Mainland Regional High School teacher Josephine Carney, died, he wanted to assure her efforts to help local veterans would not disappear.

Cocchi, 17, started a drive for the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland to honor his teacher. He completed his second drive Feb. 28, producing about 12 boxes of donations for the facility in a month.

This year, with the community's help, Cocchi said he collected loads of items to donate to the home, including crayons, which he said were sought after as staff look to provide in-room activities due to the most recent COVID-19 surge. Clothes were also included in the round of donations.

Cocchi said his determination to help local vets comes from Carney. 

Carney oversaw the high school's Support Our Troops Club, which let students collaborate on projects to help local veterans. 

"She was a very uplifting person," said Cocchi, a junior at Mainland. "She always seemed to be a progressively forward-thinking person. She was just really sweet and kind and always seemed to have good intentions."

Carney never taught Cocchi, the teen said, but they'd often meet during lunch hours with other students to work on projects.

Cocchi and his clubmates would often pack bags and boxes with items for the vets, sometimes writing them support cards.

Outside the club, the teen also runs track for Mainland and is a member of the school's Student Council, Key Club and National Honor Society.

Cocchi remembers Carney most for being caring toward him and his classmates. When she died, it left a "big hole in the club," eventually leading to it folding.

Carney died Dec. 11, 2020, according to her obituary. She returned to Mainland to teach after graduating from the school in 1974.

Carney facilitated veterans' work outside of school, Cocchi said, often holding a community breakfast for them as well as donation drives.

Through social media, with help from his mother, Ava Cocchi, the teen began publishing messages online seeking donations. They poured in and were taken to the veterans home.

"We called over to the veterans, and they needed sweatpants and they needed new socks," said Ava Cocchi. "We put it out to the community, and within a month, we had like 300 new pairs of sweatpants. I can't even tell you how many new socks and gift cards."

Luca made the call again this year, and they needed much of the same, but especially crayons.

"I think we had 12 big boxes of different items like that," Ava Cocchi said. "We also raised $3,000 towards anything they need in the facility."

Luca Cocchi doesn't plan to let his donation drive fizzle out. He said he's planning to begin a social media campaign for more donations next year. 

The teen said he's considering going to college after high school, possibly looking for a business-related career afterward.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

