Linwood school hosts one of first kids clinics for COVID-19 vaccine

The White House estimated that more than 900,000 children ages 5-11 will have received the first dose of the vaccine by the end of the day Wednesday. An additional 700,000 children in that age group have an appointment for their shot scheduled in the coming days.

Charlotte Coville, another Linwood parent, said she was eager to have her 11-year-old son, Theo, vaccinated. While she was considering waiting until he turned 12 in January, she decided she wanted to have him inoculated as soon as possible. She said it was especially important to have him vaccinated because her parents from England were coming to visit their grandson next week.

John Kern, a Linwood parent who brought his daughter to the clinic, has personal experience with the virus. As a pulmonologist for AtlantiCare, he has seen how devastating the virus can be, and was eager to protect his children and the community.

Hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 are relatively rare in younger children. Still, according to the CDC, approximately 8,300 children ages 5 to 11 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 — and 146 in that age group have died of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.

“I think it’s all about stopping the spread, protecting each other, family, loved ones,” Coville said. “I just think it’s the right thing to do.”