Linwood school hosts one of first kids clinics for COVID-19 vaccine

LINWOOD — Jennifer Rothwell said she was vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as she could be — and on Wednesday she took her son Luke, 5, and daughter Grace, 8, to Belhaven Avenue Middle School so they could get their shots as well.
“I lost my aunt and uncle to COVID at the beginning of this, and we really think this is going to make a big difference in stopping the spread for the whole community,” Rothwell said.
Grace Rothwell said it was important to get vaccinated to keep herself and her community better protected against the pandemic.
“I don’t really want to get the shot, but I’m getting the shot because I want to be safe,” Rothwell said. “I wish everybody could get the vaccine.”
The Linwood School District hosted its first day of its vaccine clinic Wednesday for 5- to 11-year-old children from Linwood, Somers Point and Northfield. Superintendent Brian Pruitt said the district coordinated the event with AtlantiCare beginning in early October, and has scheduled shots for more than 250 children.
Pruitt said hosting the vaccine clinic would give kids and parents a familiar place to receive the shots. It would also reduce the chances of an in-school COVID-19 outbreak, helping to ensure that students and teachers could stay in the classroom for in-person learning.
“We were very excited about getting the opportunity to offer this as close as possible to the approval (of the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds),” said Pruitt, who had taken his 10-year-old son to the clinic to be vaccinated Wednesday.
Robin Moore, a Linwood School District art teacher and the president of her local branch of the teacher’s union, said she believed the effort would be crucial to protecting everyone in the classroom.
“Hopefully, school will be a little more normal as we go forward,” Moore said.
The effort at Linwood is part of a nationwide campaign to begin vaccinating younger children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the use of a version of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children who are 5-to 11-years old on Nov. 2. The children will receive two doses three weeks apart. The dosage will be one-third of the size of that given to those 12 and older.
The vaccine will be distributed nationally to approximately 20,000 pharmacies, clinics, and doctor’s offices. AtlantiCare is among these distributors, and has posted on social media that it is encouraging local school districts to work with them to host school-based vaccine clinics, such as the one in Linwood.
“We are proud to continue our partnership with our local school communities as we work together to provide access to the vaccine and to stop the spread,” AtlantiCare said in a statement posted on Twitter.
The White House estimated that more than 900,000 children ages 5-11 will have received the first dose of the vaccine by the end of the day Wednesday. An additional 700,000 children in that age group have an appointment for their shot scheduled in the coming days.
Charlotte Coville, another Linwood parent, said she was eager to have her 11-year-old son, Theo, vaccinated. While she was considering waiting until he turned 12 in January, she decided she wanted to have him inoculated as soon as possible. She said it was especially important to have him vaccinated because her parents from England were coming to visit their grandson next week.
John Kern, a Linwood parent who brought his daughter to the clinic, has personal experience with the virus. As a pulmonologist for AtlantiCare, he has seen how devastating the virus can be, and was eager to protect his children and the community.
Hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 are relatively rare in younger children. Still, according to the CDC, approximately 8,300 children ages 5 to 11 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 — and 146 in that age group have died of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.
“I think it’s all about stopping the spread, protecting each other, family, loved ones,” Coville said. “I just think it’s the right thing to do.”
Donna Cannon, a Linwood parent getting her 6-year-old child inoculated, said getting the vaccine was “100%” a way to keep the children safe as well as the entire community. She said it was no different than having children vaccinated for other diseases, such as polio and chicken pox, noting how extensively the vaccine has been studied.
The COVID-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer shot, were tested on tens of thousands of people before they were rolled out, and have since been administered to more than 221 million Americans and hundreds of millions more from around the world. Data obtained from these hundreds of millions of inoculations indicate that the vaccines are safe, effective in preventing COVID-19, and more effective still in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
A study that observed about 3,100 children found the Pfizer vaccine to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in 5 to 11-year-olds. No child in the study developed serious side effects.
(Wire services contributed to this report.)
Contact Chris Doyle
