Linwood police respond to mental health crisis at Vernon Avenue home

LINWOOD — Police responded to a home on Vernon Avenue Thursday afternoon where a resident was having a mental health crisis and resolved the situation without injury, Chief Steven Cunningham said.

A call came in to police about 1 p.m. from the resident, Cunningham said, which made them concerned for his safety.

He declined to say what the resident said but stressed they believed he was alone in the house.

Police blocked all entrances to Vernon Avenue from just after 1 p.m. to about 3:45 p.m., when the resident came out and was voluntarily transported to a medical facility for treatment, Cunningham said.

Linwood police were assisted by the Atlantic County Crisis Negotiation Team, Cunningham said, of which he is a member. Northfield police also assisted.

Cunningham said police did not believe the man was armed. As a precaution, though, they did not allow anyone near the house. They also evacuated some of his nearest neighbors, Cunningham said.

