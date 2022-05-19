 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linwood Police respond to mental health crisis at Vernon Ave. home

  • 0

LINWOOD — Linwood Police responded to a home on Vernon Avenue Thursday afternoon where a resident was having a mental health crisis and resolved the situation without injury, said Chief Steven Cunningham.

A call came in to police at about 1 p.m. from the resident, Cunningham said, which made them concerned for his safety.

He declined to say what the resident said, but stressed they believed he was alone in the house.

Police blocked all entrances to Vernon Avenue from just after 1 p.m. to about 3:45 p.m., when the resident came out and was voluntarily transported to a medical facility for treatment, Cunningham said.

Linwood Police were assisted by the Atlantic County Crisis Negotiation Team, Cunningham said, of which he is a member. Northfield Police also assisted.

Cunningham said police did not believe the man was armed.

As a precaution, though, they were not allowing anyone near the house. They evacuated some of his nearest neighbors, also as a precaution, Cunningham said.

People are also reading…

Near Vernon and Oak avenues, an Inspira ambulance sat waiting in case of need.

Neighbors were out in their yards wondering what was happening, but were kept away from the home.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli released from prison early

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News