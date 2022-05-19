Linwood Police respond to mental health crisis at Vernon Ave. home

LINWOOD — Linwood Police responded to a home on Vernon Avenue Thursday afternoon where a resident was having a mental health crisis and resolved the situation without injury, said Chief Steven Cunningham.

A call came in to police at about 1 p.m. from the resident, Cunningham said, which made them concerned for his safety.

He declined to say what the resident said, but stressed they believed he was alone in the house.

Police blocked all entrances to Vernon Avenue from just after 1 p.m. to about 3:45 p.m., when the resident came out and was voluntarily transported to a medical facility for treatment, Cunningham said.

Linwood Police were assisted by the Atlantic County Crisis Negotiation Team, Cunningham said, of which he is a member. Northfield Police also assisted.

Cunningham said police did not believe the man was armed.

As a precaution, though, they were not allowing anyone near the house. They evacuated some of his nearest neighbors, also as a precaution, Cunningham said.

Near Vernon and Oak avenues, an Inspira ambulance sat waiting in case of need.

Neighbors were out in their yards wondering what was happening, but were kept away from the home.

