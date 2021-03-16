 Skip to main content
Linwood Police closing investigation of attempted bike path abduction
Linwood Police closing investigation of attempted bike path abduction

Linwood Police
LINWOOD — Police on Monday announced the closing of an investigation into an alleged attempted abduction on the bike path between Seaview and Patcong avenues.

On March 7, it was reported that a white male wearing all black with a brown and gray beard reached in the direction of a 10-year-old girl passing on a bicycle, police said.

After patrol officers immediately responded, the Linwood Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was notified and detectives were sent out to investigate further, police said. No one was found matching the description of the suspect; and after reviewing surveillance footage, interviews and all relevant facts of the incident, the case has been closed.

No charges were filed in the case.

The Linwood Police Department wants to assure the community that the bike path is safe, but everyone should be aware of their surroundings, maintain a safe distance from strangers , and travel in groups when possible. Patrols along the path have also been increased.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

