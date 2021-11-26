Linwood officials: We want a light on New Road near Mainland Regional High School

She said traffic travels fast along that section of road and called for a new traffic light in the area. It would improve safety for students as well as for other pedestrians and drivers, she said. She added she avoids going to the shops across from the high school.

Egg Harbor Township Committee discusses central court with Atlantic County officials EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee held a special meeting Wednesday night to revie…

“I can’t get in and out safely. There’s just too much going on on the road,” she said.

DOT officials said the department completed pedestrian safety improvements recommended in a traffic study, including a new flashing beacon at Monroe Avenue, with a button pedestrians can push to activate the lights and improve visibility, new “school ahead” warning signs and improved pavement markings.

If a municipality wants a traffic signal on a state road, that starts with a formal letter of request to the DOT, according to Judith Drucker, the DOT’s public information officer. The department then begins a study of whether a signal is warranted.

“If so, NJDOT provides an estimate for the cost of the project and the municipality is responsible for a 25% cost share,” Drucker wrote in the email earlier this month. “Once the municipality agrees to the work, NJDOT finalizes the signal design and provides a more detailed cost estimate. Once the municipality passes a resolution of support and signs a cost sharing agreement, the work is scheduled.”

Linwood police indicate there do not appear to be more accidents in that area than in other sections of the city.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.