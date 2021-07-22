Linwood moves to prohibit cannabis sales

LINWOOD — City Council introduced an ordinance July 14 that, if passed after a public hearing Aug. 11, would prohibit the retail sale of all cannabis products within city borders.

The ordinance would also prohibit the use of marijuana anywhere in the city except an individual’s private residence. The move to ban cannabis-related businesses was done to get ahead of the state-imposed deadline of Aug. 21 for municipalities to take a stand on cannabis sales in their town after the state legalized its use in February.

Last November, 67% of Linwood residents voted to approve the use of recreational marijuana, a fact City Councilman Matt Levinson acknowledged.

“But they did not approve the sale of it in their own backyard,” he said.

A committee of City Council members — June Byrnes, Levinson and Todd Michael — met with residents in a town hall setting to discuss the state plan for cannabis-related businesses June 29.

Four residents spoke in favor of permitting cannabis retail sales in Linwood, and one resident suggested the city ban the sales.

At issue is not just the sale of cannabis products but the 2% tax the city would be able to impose on all retail sales.