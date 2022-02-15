Linwood man testifies about the day an Atlantic City police officer sicced a dog on him

CAMDEN — David Castellani told a jury Tuesday about a night in 2013 when he was beaten by several officers and mauled by a police dog while he resisted arrest outside an Atlantic City casino.

"I was kneed, kicked. It just added up," Castellani, 29, of Linwood, said during his testimony in federal court of that night over eight years ago.

The testimony occurred on day three of the federal trial of suspended Atlantic City police Officer Sterling Wheaten.

Wheaten is accused of excessive use of force on Castellani, siccing a police dog on the then 20-year-old outside Tropicana Atlantic City. He's also accused of falsifying a report of the incident days later.

In front of about 30 people socially distanced and masked inside the third-floor courtroom of U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, members of the jury heard Castellani give a firsthand account of a night he says he remembers "vividly," and one that left him with lasting pain in his body.

Castellani described how the dog inflicted wounds first to his chest, near his nipple, followed by bites to the back of his head. He testified that Wheaten also punched him "repeatedly" in the the back of his head during the encounter.

Photos of the injuries were presented to the court as evidence Tuesday.

Castellani said he had been removed from the casino after he’d been drinking with friends as a minor. He was heavily intoxicated outside the casino, he admitted in court, when he first began arguing and cussing at several city officers, leading them to approach him and arrest him.

Officers testifying Tuesday said they believed Castellani may have had a weapon, specifically a knife, when they encountered him outside Tropicana.

Kevin Law requested the K-9 unit as backup.

Law, one of the officers on the scene, said he believed Castellani may have had a weapon, specifically a knife, during the encounter. The defense argued that Castellani’s pants that night, identified as cargo shorts, may have prompted the officers to request the dog for fear a weapon could easily be concealed.

That suggestion, Law testified, may have been a mistake.

“It probably was a poor choice of words,” Law said while on the witness stand.

Surveillance footage of the incident, which was presented by the prosecution as evidence, shows officers surrounding Castellani while he is on the ground. Law then radios for a K-9 unit. Wheaten arrives on scene in a matter of seconds, holding the animal on its leash before it begins attacking Castellani.

Two other officers, Darrin Lorady and Matthew Rogers, both described a scuffle outside the casino that early morning, insisting that Castellani, who had his hand pinned against him while he was on the ground, continued hurling expletives at the officers and appeared to be reaching toward his waistband when Wheaten arrived with the dog.

"I said, 'Watch his right hand. He may have a weapon,'" Lorady recalled.

Wheaten spent almost six years on the force after the incident before he was federally indicted on the charges. He was arrested and released on bail, according to previous reports.

Wheaten's name has also appeared in eight civil lawsuits alleging he abused suspects while on duty. In one of those suits, filed by Castellani, there was a settlement that awarded the 29-year-old $3 million. Another, filed by a former deputy attorney general, awarded $500,000.

Wheaten also was arrested in 2018 in Margate for an unrelated matter involving a woman, in which he was charged with assault and other offenses.

The trial will continue Wednesday, with the jury possibly getting the case by the end of the day. If not, they likely will be begin deliberating Thursday, Bumb said.

