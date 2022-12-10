 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linwood HVAC company collects for food bank

Jen Pierce, left, and Install Manager Eric Levai stand alongside all of the items that were collected for this year's Operation Help benefiting the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The business served as a drop-off location for the public to bring donations, collecting more than 50 items for the Egg Harbor Township food bank. "We are always looking for ways to give back," said Jen Pierce, co-founder of Clay's. "This year, we decided to serve as a drop-off location for 103.7 WMGM's Operation Help. It was a great way to get our whole team involved and make a difference as we kick off this holiday season."

Clay’s Climate Control in Linwood recently took part in radio station WMGM-FM 103.7’s Operation Help, a food drive to benefit the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

The business served as a drop-off location for the public to bring donations, collecting more than 50 items for the Egg Harbor Township food bank.

“We are always looking for ways to give back,” said Jen Pierce, co-founder of Clay's. “This year, we decided to serve as a drop-off location for 103.7 WMGM’s Operation Help. It was a great way to get our whole team involved and make a difference as we kick off this holiday season.”

