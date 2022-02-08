Linwood barber partners with nonprofit to give life lessons on a skateboard

“They realized there was a way to connect with kids in a more impactful way, teaching them to skate could help them learn to try something new, be active, give them something fun to do and when they fall down, it teaches them to be resilient and to get up and keep trying. In its own way, skating can teach kids to be better equipped for challenges they are going to experience in life,” said Zentmeyer's wife, Terri.

In New Jersey, Lipstick started a “rising leaders” skateboarding program in Camden at Stockton Park. Josh Beaudry of Lipstick and his team of volunteers are dedicated to sharing the gift of skateboarding and empowering youth.

They provide access to skateboards, education and life skills to children in need not just in Camden but Brazil, Puerto Rico and other impoverished areas. Using the donated parts collected, Lipstick builds “completes,” or basically whole skateboards, and distributes them to kids who otherwise might never have the chance to skate.

The success of the program and connecting with kids is not just handing them a skateboard, but the positive connection between the kids and volunteers who spend hours teaching the brand-new skaters to have the confidence to try again and again and when they fall, to get up and try again.