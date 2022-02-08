Linwood barber partners with nonprofit to give life lessons on a skateboard

LINWOOD — Ryan’s Barber Shop and Shave Parlor on Shore Road is a favorite spot for a shave and a haircut, but it is also an eclectic spot where there is something interesting everywhere you look.
The walls are filled with skateboard decks, police patches and vintage artwork. Deer and springbok heads are all part of the décor.
Also in the shop for the past two years is a bin for donations of skateboard decks, trucks, wheels and other parts.
When the bin is filled, shop owner Ryan Zentmeyer, of Linwood, calls his buddy Marcelo Duarte of Lipstick Skateboards, and Duarte picks them up.
Cleaned up and repurposed, new skateboards are built and given to kids in underserved communities who might otherwise never pick one up.
Zentmeyer, who said he has been skateboarding for as long as he can remember, met Duarte through skateboarding years ago.
Many skateboards have been created thanks to Zentmeyer and his customers who support the program. Recently, Zentmeyer was surprised with a plaque from Lipstick Skateboards, thanking him for helping Lipstick bring cheer to so many skateboarding kids with support for their youth programs and generous donations.
Lipstick started the nonprofit program to connect with underserved kids five years ago after a trip to Brazil where two friends vacationing taught some kids how to skate.
“They realized there was a way to connect with kids in a more impactful way, teaching them to skate could help them learn to try something new, be active, give them something fun to do and when they fall down, it teaches them to be resilient and to get up and keep trying. In its own way, skating can teach kids to be better equipped for challenges they are going to experience in life,” said Zentmeyer's wife, Terri.
In New Jersey, Lipstick started a “rising leaders” skateboarding program in Camden at Stockton Park. Josh Beaudry of Lipstick and his team of volunteers are dedicated to sharing the gift of skateboarding and empowering youth.
They provide access to skateboards, education and life skills to children in need not just in Camden but Brazil, Puerto Rico and other impoverished areas. Using the donated parts collected, Lipstick builds “completes,” or basically whole skateboards, and distributes them to kids who otherwise might never have the chance to skate.
The success of the program and connecting with kids is not just handing them a skateboard, but the positive connection between the kids and volunteers who spend hours teaching the brand-new skaters to have the confidence to try again and again and when they fall, to get up and try again.
Zentmeyer and his sons recently helped teach kids in Camden’s Rising Star program how to skate.
“The kids at the park had such a great time,” said Zentmeyer. “They were pretty fearless. They had pads and helmets on and they were really excited about jumping on the boards. It was pretty awesome.”
Cruz and Cole Zentmeyer, ages 12 and 9, respectively, would not miss going along with their dad to volunteer. Both boys share the love of skating with their dad. Cruz is a member of the Lipstick Skateboarding team and nationally ranked.
“It was fun, we gave out skate kits to the kids and they were really happy,” said Cole Zentmeyer.
“It felt pretty good teaching other kids to skate,” added big brother Cruz. “They all really wanted to learn, and even when they fell, they would get right back up.”
Ryan Zentmeyer said Heritage Surf Shop in Ocean City also has a bin for donated skateboard parts for the Lipstick program.
“We are hoping to bring similar skateboarding programs to areas in South Jersey that could benefit from them. It is something that can help kids now and as they get older. What is really great about the program, kids are teaching kids to skate and there are great lessons learned not only for those learning to skate but for the teachers as well,” he said.
