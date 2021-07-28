Linwood Arboretum supporters voice concerns over drainage project

LINWOOD — The intersection of Oak and Wabash avenues is one of the lowest points in the city.
Adjacent to the bike path and the Linwood Arboretum Annex, it is a collection point for the city’s stormwater system and runoff for blocks in all directions.
That also means the area is susceptible to getting inundated with water from a storm or even a quick downpour. Plans by the city to remedy the problem had volunteers from the arboretum upset that the project was going to detract from the natural beauty of the gardens.
The original arboretum is not affected, but the annex, a portion of the open space at Oak and Wabash along the bike path where volunteers have extended the arboretum and planted trees and plants to beautify the area as well as naturally absorb as much water as possible, is affected.
Some of those plantings include a 15-foot white pine that as a seedling traveled on the Columbia Space Shuttle, and an ash tree that is now 30 feet tall and provides a canopy of shade over the whole area.
Linwood volunteer and garden expert George Butrus, who leads the team at the arboretum, said he has been working with the city for years to come up with solutions to the water runoff and drainage that after a heavy rain will accumulate in the area.
He also has been working with Rutgers University to come up with plans to naturally manage the runoff and stop nonpoint pollution into the nearby Off’s Pond that runs behind homes on Harvard Drive and Mainland Regional High School.
The volunteers were dismayed when the city began a drainage project that would include a large detention pond to be put in the arboretum annex area and would call for several large trees and bushes to be removed.
Butrus said the concern is also that detention ponds are notorious for getting overgrown and that invasive species like phragmites are quick to adapt and begin taking over.
He said the project he had worked on with Rutgers was developed to demonstrate that storm runoff can be handled without the need to add a detention pond. It also would preserve the natural beauty of the area, using underground wicks that draw the water away.
Councilman Todd Gordon, chairman of the city’s engineering committee, said the Rutgers plan was reviewed carefully and it was determined there is too much water flowing to that one area to be handled by the method Rutgers was proposing.
“At the end of the day, we need to keep storm runoff from making its way into the pond as well as from flooding the area,” Gordon said. The detention pond planned by the city engineers will hold water for a short time until the ground can absorb it naturally, Gordon said.
A meeting with Butrus and Gordon on July 12 along with CJ Kaenzig of Polistina and Associates, the city’s engineer, helped iron out some questions and move the project forward.
Gordon said the project at Oak and Wabash is part of a much larger drainage and paving project that has received $600,000 in New Jersey Department of Transportation funding.
The city is covering 20% of the cost. Wabash Avenue will be repaved from Poplar to Patcong avenues. That includes parking in front of Belhaven Middle School and All Wars Memorial Park.
All of the storm drains along that route will be fitted with newer, bike-friendly storm grates. The grates are also equipped with grids across them to keep debris from going into the storm sewers and creating more of a flooding problem. This project is planned to alleviate flooding all the way to Hamilton and Alexander avenues, which Gordon said for years has been a flood-prone section of the city.
“Sometimes engineers make a lot of straight lines. When we walked the area, we were able to (determine) how we could solve the problem with the runoff from all the surrounding streets and still manage to keep as many trees as possible. The area where the detention pond is going to be is where we were able to adapt it to save the trees and do the drainage job we need it to do for the city,” Gordon said. “All eyes are going to be on this project. We can make this work, but the Rutgers plan, although it was thorough, could not accommodate the volume of water this one small area receives.”
The detention pond will be 10 feet wide and nearly 30 feet long with sloping sides. There will be no fence around it. Gordon said he was told it is a gentle slope and will have grass with a collection pit underneath that the city has vowed to maintain. That will allow the water to continue to absorb into the ground, and the pit will trap any sediment, keeping it from reaching Off’s Pond.
In a letter from Kaenzig to the arboretum volunteers, the engineer said, “I was able to modify the basin shape into what we had discussed yesterday morning. I tried to resemble the shape that you wanted as closely as possible, while maintaining the design and quantities of the project, and working around the existing trees, bushes, utilities, and other features in the area.”
Butrus said the revised plan is much better than what the city had initially designed.
“We are hopeful this is going to work and that the detention pond is not a problem,” Butrus said.
