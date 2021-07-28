Linwood Arboretum supporters voice concerns over drainage project

Gordon said the project at Oak and Wabash is part of a much larger drainage and paving project that has received $600,000 in New Jersey Department of Transportation funding.

The city is covering 20% of the cost. Wabash Avenue will be repaved from Poplar to Patcong avenues. That includes parking in front of Belhaven Middle School and All Wars Memorial Park.

All of the storm drains along that route will be fitted with newer, bike-friendly storm grates. The grates are also equipped with grids across them to keep debris from going into the storm sewers and creating more of a flooding problem. This project is planned to alleviate flooding all the way to Hamilton and Alexander avenues, which Gordon said for years has been a flood-prone section of the city.

“Sometimes engineers make a lot of straight lines. When we walked the area, we were able to (determine) how we could solve the problem with the runoff from all the surrounding streets and still manage to keep as many trees as possible. The area where the detention pond is going to be is where we were able to adapt it to save the trees and do the drainage job we need it to do for the city,” Gordon said. “All eyes are going to be on this project. We can make this work, but the Rutgers plan, although it was thorough, could not accommodate the volume of water this one small area receives.”