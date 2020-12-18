 Skip to main content
Linwood appoints acting police chief, captain
Linwood appoints acting police chief, captain

LPD kaos (7)

Recently retired Linwood police Chief Doug Carman, left, then-Capt. Jason Weber, K-9 Officer Charles Champion holding Kaos, Deanna and Caesar DePaco and then-police Chief John Hamilton in July 2019.

 Suzanne Marino / for The Press

LINWOOD — City Council last week approved a resolution to appoint Capt. Jason Weber acting chief of police and to likewise appoint Lt. Steve Cunningham acting captain.

Mayor Darren Matik said he had no comment as to why the appointments were made Dec. 9. Chief John Hamilton is still listed as police chief.

Neither Hamilton nor Weber replied to requests for comment.

Weber, a veteran of nearly 20 years with the Police Department, has been serving as captain since April 2019.

Weber will be paid $135,004, up from his salary of $122,731. Cunningham earned $117,316 as a lieutenant, and that jumps to $122,371. Those salaries are prorated.

According to Article 14 of the city code, “Any employee who shall have been serving in the capacity of senior officer in the absence of such senior officer and who shall have performed the duties thereof, for a continuous period of fifteen (15) calendar days, shall thereafter be entitled to compensation appropriate to such officer for the time so held, but said employee shall revert to his former rate of pay when returned to his former position.”.

