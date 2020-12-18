Linwood appoints acting police chief, captain

Recently retired Linwood police Chief Doug Carman, left, then-Capt. Jason Weber, K-9 Officer Charles Champion holding Kaos, Deanna and Caesar DePaco and then-police Chief John Hamilton in July 2019.
Suzanne Marino / for The Press
Suzanne Marino
For The Press
LINWOOD — City Council last week approved a resolution to appoint Capt. Jason Weber acting chief of police and to likewise appoint Lt. Steve Cunningham acting captain.
Mayor Darren Matik said he had no comment as to why the appointments were made Dec. 9. Chief John Hamilton is still listed as police chief.
Neither Hamilton nor Weber replied to requests for comment.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson is proposing a countywide municipal court system b…
Weber, a veteran of nearly 20 years with the Police Department, has been serving as captain since April 2019.
Weber will be paid $135,004, up from his salary of $122,731. Cunningham earned $117,316 as a lieutenant, and that jumps to $122,371. Those salaries are prorated.
According to Article 14 of the city code, “Any employee who shall have been serving in the capacity of senior officer in the absence of such senior officer and who shall have performed the duties thereof, for a continuous period of fifteen (15) calendar days, shall thereafter be entitled to compensation appropriate to such officer for the time so held, but said employee shall revert to his former rate of pay when returned to his former position.”.
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Voting at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Voters cast their ballots in Linwood
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Voting at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Voting at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Voting at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Voting at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Voting at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
First-time voter Julia Reilly, of Linwood, drops her ballot into the box with her father, Edward, at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Patricia Borges, of Linwood, drops her ballot into the box at Belhaven Middle School in Linwood.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Sherri Lawrence, back to camera, a poll workers, talks with election officials who visited the polling place, from left, Bruce Strigh, of Mays Landing, Semya Andrews, of Newark, and Hunter Hires, of Absecon, at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Sherri Lawrence, back to camera, a poll workers, talks with election officials who visited the polling place, from left, Bruce Strigh, of Mays Landing, and Semya Andrews, of Newark, at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
First-time voter Harrison Raub, of Linwood, votes at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
First-time voter Harrison Raub, of Linwood, votes at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Linda Raub, of Linwood, drops her ballot in the box at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Lou Santone, of Linwood, completes his ballot Tuesday at Belhaven Middle School in Linwood.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Lou Santone, of Linwood, completes his ballot at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
There were no lines, but a steady stream of voters around lunchtime at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
There were no lines, but a steady stream of voters around lunchtime at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Kelly McGroarty, of Linwood, drops her ballot into the box at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Robert Boyd, of Linwood, completes his ballot at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Robert Boyd, of Linwood, completes his ballot at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Robert Boyd, of Linwood, completes his ballot at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Voters at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
First-time voter Julia Reilly, of Linwood, drops her ballot into the box with her father, Edward, at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Election officials, from left, Semya Andrews, of Newark, Hunter Hires, of Absecon, and Bruce Strigh, of Mays Landing, talk with poll worker and courier Marian Jordan at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The officials were visiting various polling places. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Bruce Strigh, of Mays Landing, left, talks with Marian Jordan, a poll worker and election courier, at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Bruce Strigh, of Mays Landing, left, talks with Marian Jordan, a poll worker and election courier, at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The election officials were visiting various locations. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Doortje Fenwick, of Linwood, checks in before voting with Marian Jordan, poll worker and courier, at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Doortje Fenwick, of Linwood, checks in before voting with Marian Jordan, poll worker and courier, at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Vincent Gonzalez, of Linwood, votes at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Vincent Gonzalez, of Linwood, votes at Belhaven Middle School in Linwood on Election Day.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Vincent Gonzalez, of Linwood, votes at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
John Franchini, casts his ballot at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Ashley Franchini, casts his ballot at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Melissa Jones, of Linwood, votes with others at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eection Day 2020 Linwood
Lou Santone, of Linwood, completes his ballot at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
nws_acelection
Tom Thomas fills out a ballot at Richmond Avenue School in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Phillip Calhoun fills out a ballot at Richmond Avenue School in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Poll workers Sharon Lewis, Ruan Pugh and Valdez James at the Uptown school are ready for election day. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Peter Rywak fills out a election day ballot at the Uptown School in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Irwin Escribano fills out a election day ballot at the Uptown School in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Poll worker Ruan Pugh goes over the ballot with Oscar Soriano at the Uptown School in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Voters fill out ballots at Richmond Avenue School in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Fabio Gomez waits in line to hand in his ballot. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Tom Thomas hands in his ballot at Richmond Avenue School in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Tom Thomas hands in his ballot at Richmond Avenue School in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Oscar Soriano fills out a ballot on election day at the Uptown School in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
There were lines for most of the day for voting at Shiloh Baptist church in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
A voter fills out a ballot at the Shiloh Baptist church in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
There were lines for most of the day for voting at Shiloh Baptist church in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Phillip Van Wickle along with his girlfriend Lauren Percodani drop off their ballots at the Richmond avenue school in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Phillip Van Wickle along with his girlfriend Lauren Percodani drop off their ballots at the Richmond avenue school in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
nws_acelection
Phillip Van Wickle along with his girlfriend Lauren Percodani drop off their ballots at the Richmond avenue school in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. November 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.