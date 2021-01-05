Link sworn in to Hamilton Committee, Cain selected to serve as mayor

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Judy Link, who was elected to the Township Committee on Nov. 3, was sworn in for a three-year term by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo on Monday during the governing body's reorganization meeting.

Link, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Richard Cheek, reducing the GOP majority on the committee from 4-1 to 3-2.

Following her oath of office, the committee selected Charles Cain to serve as mayor for 2021 by a vote of 4-1. Link cast the lone dissenting vote. Carl Pitale was chosen as deputy mayor, with Link again casting the sole dissenting vote.

Cain thanked his family for their support and former Mayor Art Schenker for his leadership during a difficult year.

“Art handled it with grace and honor,” Cain said. “He did an amazing job. ... We had big plans last year, but they were stopped dead by COVID-19.”

He predicted a tough budget this year with revenues down because of the pandemic.