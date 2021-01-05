Link sworn in to Hamilton Committee, Cain selected to serve as mayor

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Judy Link, who was elected to the Township Committee on Nov. 3, was sworn in for a three-year term by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo on Monday during the governing body's reorganization meeting.
Link, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Richard Cheek, reducing the GOP majority on the committee from 4-1 to 3-2.
Following her oath of office, the committee selected Charles Cain to serve as mayor for 2021 by a vote of 4-1. Link cast the lone dissenting vote. Carl Pitale was chosen as deputy mayor, with Link again casting the sole dissenting vote.
Cain thanked his family for their support and former Mayor Art Schenker for his leadership during a difficult year.
“Art handled it with grace and honor,” Cain said. “He did an amazing job. ... We had big plans last year, but they were stopped dead by COVID-19.”
He predicted a tough budget this year with revenues down because of the pandemic.
Link, who previously served two three-year terms on the governing body, expressed frustration that she was unable to recommend any appointments to township boards at the meeting. “Since I won handily, I would like to have had an opportunity to make appointments,” she said. “There should be some consideration to be fair to the residents who voted for me.”
Among the professionals appointed were Robert Sandman as township solicitor, Randolph Lafferty as alternate solicitor, Carl Tripician as municipal court prosecutor and Frank Lentz as municipal court public defender.
Steve Filippone of Engineering Design Associates was retained as municipal engineer; Kevin Dixon as traffic engineer; Ford, Scott and Associates as township auditor; and Jim Maley as redevelopment attorney. Bob Smith was reappointed as alternate engineer, alternate traffic engineer and tax map maintenance engineer.
