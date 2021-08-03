 Skip to main content
Lindenwold man charged after boat runs aground in Ocean City
Lindenwold man charged after boat runs aground in Ocean City

A boater faces charges of operating his vehicle while intoxicated after grounding a vessel in Ocean City on Monday.

A boater faces charges of operating his vehicle while intoxicated after grounding a boat in Ocean City on Monday.

OCEAN CITY — A Camden County man faces charges of boating while intoxicated after grounding a vessel on the beach near Morningside Road, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to the beach after a call at 9:26 p.m. Monday about a boat that struck a jetty.

“The boat operator and all passengers were able to make it to the beach without assistance. Responders were in the shallow water ready to help,” city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.

No one was injured.

Nicholas Theisen, 24, of Lindenwold, was charged with boating while intoxicated.

The crash is under investigation by Ocean City police and the State Police Marine Services Bureau.

On Tuesday, police and a private towing service were working to remove the boat from the shallow water.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

ONLINE

See footage of the boat stuck on the sand at PressofAC.com.

