Limo riders injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash

HAMMONTON — Two limousine passengers were taken to the hospital after the vehicle rear-ended a car stopping for traffic on the Atlantic City Expressway.

At 2:30 p.m., the limousine, a Cadillac XTS, was eastbound on the Expressway when, around milepost 28.6, it crashed into an Audi A3, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said on Thursday.

The Audi was slowing down because of eastbound traffic, Curry said.

Two backseat passengers inside the limousine were seriously injured. 

One passenger was airlifted to an area hospital, and the other was transported by ground, Curry said. 

The limo driver didn't report any injuries, Curry said.

The Audi's driver was taken to a hospital for precautions, Curry said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

