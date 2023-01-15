Likely cause of death announced for beached whale in Brigantine

A sea vessel struck and killed the whale that was beached in Brigantine on Thursday, according to the preliminary results of a postmortem evaluation.

The results sheds light on one case, as people continue to question a rash of whale strandings that have occurred on the New Jersey and New York coasts in the last month.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center issued a news release Sunday about a necropsy of the beached whale in Brigantine. Observations made during the necropsy indicate the whale had sustained “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”

There were signs of injuries and hemorrhaging on the whale’s head, thoracic region, right side and pectoral flipper, the release said.

The whale, a female humpback, was 32 feet, 7 inches long and weighed about 12 tons. It was stranded late Thursday afternoon on a beach in the north end of the island. Before its death, the sea creature appeared to have been in relatively healthy condition, as evidenced by its blubber thickness and the fullness of the whale’s stomach and bladder.

The necropsy was conducted by the MMSC, which is based in Brigantine, as well as the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society of New York, the Mystic Aquarium and the MERR Institute.

It was done in near-freezing temperatures and heavy winds, with the MMSC praising the three dozen people who worked outside on the necropsy for their dedication and love of marine life. Officials from the Office of Law Enforcement at the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Fish & Wildlife Division at the state Department of Justice, New Jersey Park Police, and the Brigantine Police and Fire departments were also on the scene. Dave Powell of Lafayette Utility Construction also provided assistance.

The latest stranding in Brigantine is part of an alarming spike in whales washing ashore in the region. There have been seven whale strandings along the coasts of New Jersey and New York within the last six weeks, including two humpback whales in Atlantic City, on Dec. 23 and Jan. 7, and one humpback whale in Strathmere on Dec. 10. In July, a humpback whale was found washed ashore in North Wildwood.

The MMSC said in its release that there is currently an elevated number of whales off the Jersey Shore, likely attracted by small-fish prey that are also attracting striper. A voluntary slow zone is in effect for the waters off New York and New Jersey. There are active Seasonal Management Areas in effect off the ports of New Jersey, New York and in the Delaware Bay by which all vessels that are at least 65 feet long must travel slower than 10 knots.

This surge in whale strandings is perhaps a symptom of an even larger trend. Humpback whales on the East Coast have been experiencing an extraordinary spike in deaths referred to as an “unusual mortality event” since 2016. The NOAA has said more research is needed to determine what is causing the mortality event.

Activists from New Jersey and New York, including those from the group Clean Ocean Action, held a news conference last week after the Jan. 7 stranding in Atlantic City, talking just beyond where the whale carcass had been eviscerated and buried. They had written President Joe Biden a letter asking for a federal investigation into the whale deaths.

The activists tied the deaths to work on New Jersey’s planned offshore wind turbines and demanded that work on these projects be stopped. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd and state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, both called on the state to suspend work on offshore wind turbines pending an investigation into their environmental impacts.

Ties between wind farms and whale deaths lack evidence, according to data collected by federal experts. The NOAA has said that no humpback whale has ever been found to have been killed by offshore wind activity. Several other environmental groups, including the New Jersey Sierra Club, the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters and the New Jersey Audubon, have said the notion that wind turbines are causing whale deaths is ““unfounded and premature.”

Gov. Phil Murphy, citing the NOAA statistic, has indicated that work on the offshore wind farm would not be halted.

The MMSC addressed the speculation about wind in its news release, also noting the lack of whale deaths ever having been attributed to wind turbines. The group did note that vessel collisions and entanglements with fishing gear are the most common causes of deaths for all species of whale.

“Although there has been speculation about whether these whale deaths are linked to wind energy development, at this point no whale mortality has been attributed to offshore wind activities,” the MMSC said. “We will continue to gather data and go where the science leads us.”

The findings of the necropsy of the beached Brigantine whale are to be confirmed via laboratory testing in the coming weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.