'Like a violent dance': Atlantic City hosts karate championships

ATLANTIC CITY — It's more than just for kicks.

Karate teaches discipline, respect, focus and helps participants get stronger and improve balance while developing "mind, body and spirit," said Mark Russo, CEO of Amerikick Martial Arts, a primary sponsor of the 41st annual International Karate Championships held at the Atlantic City Convention Center from Thursday through Saturday.

More than 800 athletes from nearly a dozen countries gathered for the event, an open karate tournament for people of all ages and skillsets. Competitors ranging in age from 3 to 70, from amateur white belts to master level black belts, competed for a chance to win ranking points, a world title and cash prizes.

"The Amerikick International Karate Championship is one of the most prestigious and well known events in sports karate," said Russo, who was present at the championships Friday morning. "It also generates one of the largest crowds."

Hundreds of karate athletes could be seen wearing gis, or karate uniforms, either warming up, watching other competitors or browsing the vendor sections at the Convention Center.

Alessandra Alinea, 17, is the 2021 North American Sports Karate Association world champion for team synchronized form demonstration.

Alinea said karate not only allows her to stay active, it helps her build good relationships with people and make friends from all over the world.

"Karate is another form of expression," said Alinea, of Voorhees, Camden County, who was competing Friday in the synchronized form team division with partner Shane Billow, 17. The two compete in different divisions when they're not competing as partners, but both have a number of karate accolades under their belts.

Russo said kids like Alinea can benefit from karate since it keeps them healthy while teaching them anti-bullying techniques and self-discipline.

The Amerikick Internationals are sanctioned by the NASKA and the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations, the largest professional sports karate sanctioning bodies in the world. The event also was partnered with the Amerikick Karate League and Point Fighter Approved.

Athletes at this year's championships came from countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, Nepal and Japan.

Russo said all the staff and judges at the Amerikick Internationals are certified, trained professionals, ensuring "a great experience" for both onlookers and participants.

The competitions happened on 15 different mats, although not all the mats were used simultaneously. Each competition could last anywhere from one to four minutes.

There were a variety of team and individual kata, or form, competitions. The divisions included team demonstrations, fighting divisions and performance divisions with weapon.

"Team sports are a good way to get active, but I like karate because it's more of an individual sport. It highlights one person," Alinea said.

Karate involves precision, muscle memory and a focus on breathing, which takes months of practice that Alinea does at the Amerikick Karate dojo in Marlton, Burlington County.

"You don't have to sit on a bench and wait your turn," said Russo about what makes karate a different kind of sport. "You always have the opportunity to go out there and get better, whether you're competing or practicing. You always have the opportunity to excel."

The event also showcases two form competitions. The CMX (Creative, Musical and Extreme) form of karate has athletes doing acrobatics, flashy moves and sometimes weapons handling, all set to music. The traditional "kata" form of karate focuses on power and technique.

"It's like a violent dance," Alinea said, quoting her instructor. "It's exactly what every jazz dancer or tap dancer does, just with fists and kicks."

Alinea has been involved in competitive karate for almost five years but first started at least eight years ago, she said.

She credits her older sister with getting her interested. She said she would tag along with her sister to karate class. Her sister didn't like it, but Alinea said she thought it was "neat."

Alinea will continue to compete at the Amerikick championships Saturday. After surviving Friday's elimination rounds, she will have the chance to take home another world champion title.