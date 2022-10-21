Lights, cameras, action coming to improve safety, coalition says

ATLANTIC CITY — Boardwalk merchants came to a Friday morning Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting to ask for more police patrols and lighting on the Boardwalk and around parking lots behind their stores.

"The Boardwalk is the backbone for tourists," said Atlantic City Merchants Association President Amer Kashmiri. "It is such a shame in the afternoon at 1 p.m. tourists ask, 'Is it safe to walk on the Boardwalk?'"

Acting Police Chief James Sarkos — who said he was recently notified by state Civil Service Commission he will be the next chief — said positive changes are coming to the city's Police Department that will help improve safety on the Boardwalk, Atlantic Avenue and in the neighborhoods.

The city has just found out it will receive a $1.875 million federal Department of Justice multi-year grant to fund an additional 15 full-time police officers, Sarkos said.

"That grant will be rolling out in the near future. It will take a few months," Sarkos said. "We hope by summer to have a 4 p.m. to 12 midnight NCO (Neighborhood Coordination Officer) shift," he said, to complement the daytime shift now working.

Homeless and mentally ill people remain on the Boardwalk, Kashmiri said, and groups of juveniles harass store owners.

"Our big thing is lack of lights," said Muhammed Usman, owner of Moon Traders, a souvenir shop that was burgled recently in the 1600 Block on the Boardwalk.

Usman said lighting needs to be installed behind the Boardwalk stores to prevent thieves from having time and access to break into their stores through back doors.

"In one month, four to five (Boardwalk) stores got robbed," Usman said.

It was the 13th Clean and Safe meeting, said committee organizer City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz. The group remains focused on getting help for people with mental health issues and those who are homeless, fixing ongoing lighting problems, and getting repeat quality-of-life offenders such as shoplifters off the streets.

The federal grant for more officers is in addition to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority this week setting aside $1.5 million to continue funding for police in the tourism district.

It will now fund 30 Class II police officers and five full-time officers, Sarkos said.

Class II special officers exercise full police powers, carry a firearm while on duty and work up to 20 hours per week.

The department is still working to choose the best new cameras to buy with $5 million in additional state aid, he said. And new license plate readers are installed at all entrances and exits to the city, and will soon be hooked up and working, Sarkos said.

Resorts Casino Hotel President and CEO Mark Giannantonio, who is also president of the New Jersey Casino Association, said there is no time to waste in making the city cleaner and safer.

There are significant challenges in the market, and we are already moving into a recession that is going to be deep, Giannantonio said.

"We are already feeling it in October. Everybody needs to be healthy here, including small businesses," he said.

Atlantic City has to be more competitive with other gaming and tourist destinations, and that means the ongoing lighting, cleanliness and safety issues must be addressed "once and for all," Giannantonio said.

"Las Vegas is the busiest place on the planet currently," Giannantonio said. "Clearly we will and can aspire to be more like Las Vegas in a smaller footprint, and must."

Later Friday afternoon, 13 formerly Special Police Officers were sworn in as full-time officers to help fill current openings.

That brings the total number of full-time officers to 270 from 257, Sarkos said.

"We are now four shy of our total authorized number of 274," Sarkos said, adding the department loses officers to other jurisdictions that pay more.

Special officers have to work for a year before they can be hired full-time, Sarkos said.